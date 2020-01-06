2020-is-awkwafina’s-year-as-she-lands-bafta-ee-rising-star-nomination-after-golden-globe-win

It seems 2020 is fast shaping up to be Awkwafina’s year after the actor and comedian scooped a nomination at the Bafta EE Rising Star Award, moments after winning a Golden Globe.

So far, this year is treating the Crazy Rich Asians star very well., yes?

She was nominated alongside Top Boy’s Micheal Ward for the prestigious gong, at an event hosting earlier this morning in London.

The 31-year-old actress was riding high off her nod for best actress for her role as Billi in US comedy-drama The Farewell, taking to the stage at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills overnight – meaning she wasn’t able to attend today’s breakfast.

Still, she’s thrilled to have been selected by the Bafta jury – which this year features the likes of Vanessa Kirby, Cynthia Erivo, Gemma Whelan, and broadcaster Edith Bowman.

Sending a speech to Blighty, she said: ‘It’s truly an honour to be nominated for the EE Rising Star Award.

‘I’m grateful to Bafta and the jury for the nomination and that I am able to share this recognition with so many other talented actors and actresses.’

The star is up against Top Boy’s Michael, Mary Queen of Scots actor Jack Lowden, Booksmart star Kaitlyn Dever and Waves actor Kelvin Harrison Jr for the fancy accolade.

Michael – who landed his breakthrough role as Jamie in Drake’s Netflix revival of Top Boy – admitted it’s ‘the most amazing thing to happen’ being recognised by Bafta.

He said: ‘The last two years have been unbelievable, and now to find out that my industry has recognised my work and put me up for the EE Rising Star Award, really is the most amazing thing to happen.;

Meanwhile Jack – who won best actor at the Bafta Scotland ceremony in 2019 for his role as Lord Darnley in Mary Queen of Scots – said it’s ‘a huge honour’ to be nominated alongside ‘such talent.

Kaitlyn – who starred in Beautiful Boy alongside Steve Carrell and Timothée Chalamet – won the breakthrough award at the Hollywood Critics Association and was nominated for the 2020 best performance by an actress in a limited series Golden Globe for Unbelievable, in which she portrays Marie Adler.

On her Rising Star nod, she enthused: ‘I am overjoyed to be recognised by Bafta and the jury as an EE Rising Star nominee.

‘I am so excited to be acknowledged for an award that celebrates the achievements of young talent who are also contributing to film in an impactful way.

‘It’s so incredible to be included in the group of talent nominated today as well as those recognized as an EE Rising Star over the years. It’s quite an honour and one that I won’t ever forget.’

Kelvin – who received early Oscars buzz thanks to his performance as Tyler in musical drama Waves – added: ‘For the last few years I’ve followed this award and the nominees have always been made up of artists whose work challenges me and inspires me. I feel honoured to be counted among them.’

The nominees were announced by actor Tom Hiddleston, Bafta Chief Executive Amanda Berry, and Edith at The Savoy Hotel in London on Monday.

Voting is now open at ee.co.uk/BAFTA and the winner will be announced at the EE British Academy Film Awards on Sunday 2 February, 2020 at the Royal Albert Hall.





