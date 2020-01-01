2020-iphone-design-tipped:-did-apple-just-oust-big-iphone-12-secret?

IBT picks best phones of 2019













After the success of the iPhone 11 series in 2019, all eyes are peeled to what 2020 has in store for Apple fans. If the string of rumours is any indication, iPhone enthusiasts are in for a huge treat. But don’t just believe the rumours anymore as Apple might have just ousted the big iPhone 12 surprise way ahead of time.

Apple is not expected to launch its annual iPhone upgrade, the iPhone 12 series, before September. It’s a long way down the line, but that doesn’t make it any less interesting. Rumours about 2020 iPhone have been making the rounds of the internet for a while now and a patent filed by Apple plants hope in the eyes of smartphone enthusiasts who have been waiting to see a big change in iPhones.

According to LetsGoDigital, new patent sketches for an Apple device, which looks to be an iPhone, bears significant changes we’ve ever seen from the brand lately. There are some bold moves if the patented design is indeed for the iPhone 12 series or perhaps the iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Apple patents iPhone designLetsGoDigital

iPhone you’ve been waiting for

The report suggests Apple has filed three design patents in Japan, all of which show an iPhone without the notch, which was popularly accepted as a trend in the industry. While the patents are for user interface, some sketches showing the device from side and top seems unnecessary and suggest the patents are more than just UI changes.

The sketches show an iPhone not just without the notch for the first time but also shows no sign of front camera or Face ID tech. It looks like Apple is finally ridding its iPhone of the Face ID to bring back fingerprint scanner with a twist. The Touch ID is expected to be positioned under the display.

Apple is also expected to bring in-display front-facing cameras, following the trend that hasn’t become mainstream yet. Interestingly, the design of the screen has a rectangular shape with rounded corners just like the older models, iPhone 8 for example.

iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X and iPhone 8 models are displayed during an Apple launch event in Cupertino, California, U.S. September 12, 2017.REUTERS/Stephen Lam

On the right side, there’s a power button and on the left are two volume buttons and a silent switch. The earpiece is located on its regular place. The other sides of the device were not shown, which means there’s no way of knowing how Apple plans to arrange its cameras or even how many lenses it plans to add this year.

Assuming all the sketches are indeed for the upcoming iPhone, there’s a lot to be expected from Apple, which will change the iPhones forever. We already know a few things like the 2020 iPhones would get OLED displays, 5G support and all for a hiked price. Will it be worth it is the question we will know for sure in September.