2020-guard-femi-odukale-commits-to-pitt

Femi Odukale, the three-star Class of 2020 combo guard out of Springfield Commonwealth Academy, Massachusetts, announced his commitment to Pitt Wednesday afternoon.

The 6-foot-5, 180-pound Odukale also held offers from Massachusetts, Seton Hall, Virginia Tech and Washington State. With his height and length — including a 6-foot-11 wingspan — Odukale boasts the ability to play positions 1-3.

As a first-year player for head coach Jeff Capel in the 2020-21 season, Odukale should provide much-needed backcourt depth for a team that desperately needs it. With junior guard Ryan Murphy leaving the team, the Panthers return only two guards off the bench — struggling first-year Gerald Drumgoole Jr. and little-used sophomore Onyebuchi Ezeakudo.

Pitt hopes that Odukale, who hails from Brooklyn, continues the team’s positive pipeline from that esteemed basketball neighborhood. This past season, first-year forward and Brooklyn native Justin Champagnie surpassed expectations by leading Pitt in points (12.7) and rebounds (7.0).

