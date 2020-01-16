2020-democrat-senators-to-pause-campaigns-for-impeachment-trial

January 16, 2020 | 9: 38am

Democratic senators seeking the party’s presidential nomination are facing a new dilemma — scheduling their campaigns around Trump’s impeachment trial in DC.

With less than three weeks until the Iowa caucuses, and less than a month until the New Hampshire primary, senators are planning stay active in the race from all the way in Washington through campaign surrogates and advertising.

Sens. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), Michael Bennet (D-Colo.), Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) will all be required to sit in their seats without electronic devices during impeachment trial, a process that could go longer than planned if witnesses are permitted.

“If people decide they want to call witnesses, [the trial] probably could go on for a while,” Senate Majority Whip John Thune (R-SD) told reporters Tuesday.

When asked if the trial could wrap up by Feb. 4, when President Trump is expected to deliver the State of the Union, the No. 2 Senate Republican said that it “seems like a fairly tight deadline given what we are facing.”

If the prosecution, defense and senators each use all of their allotted time, the first phase of the trial could last six to 10 days, according to The Hill.

Senators are also expected to be called six days a week for the duration of the trial.

Meanwhile, candidates like former Vice President Joe Biden and former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg will be able to take advantage of being the only frontrunners on the ground in Iowa and New Hampshire while Warren and Sanders are busy examining impeachment evidence.

Candidates who will be serving as impeachment jurors are not fans of that reality.

“Between you and me, I’d rather be here in Iowa, but I have a constitutional responsibility, which I accept as a United States senator, to be a juror in Trump’s impeachment trial. So I’ll be there,” Sanders told reporters at an Iowa rally Saturday.

Fellow frontrunner Warren vocalized similar complaints but said that she will be present regardless.

“Some things are more important than politics, and if we have an impeachment trial, I will be there, because it is my responsibility,” the Massachusetts Democrat said at Tuesday’s primary debate in Des Moines.