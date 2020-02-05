2020-daily-trail-markers:-partial-iowa-caucus-results-released

Twenty hours after the Iowa caucuses began, the Iowa Democratic Party released partial data from its caucuses on Tuesday afternoon showing Mayor Pete Buttigieg leading in statewide delegates with 62% of precincts reporting. The party reported some results from all of Iowa’s 99 counties.

CBS News campaign reporters Musadiq Bidar and Adam Brewster say the returns showed Buttigieg with 26.9% followed by Bernie Sanders (25.1%), Elizabeth Warren (18.3%), Joe Biden (15.6%) and Amy Klobuchar (12.6%). The return process was thrown into turmoil on Monday night when reporting problems with an app forced many precinct captains to report their results by phone. Several county chairs around the state said that their precinct leaders experienced massive delays waiting to report their results. Many candidates left the state early Monday morning without knowing how they performed.Before the results were released, Iowa Democratic Party chair Troy Price apologized for the massive reporting problems, calling it “unacceptable.” He faced intense questions from reporters about whether the party’s results could be trusted after they said they found “inconsistencies” in the returns last night.

“The one thing I want you to know, we know this data is accurate,” Price said. “The thing to remember here folks is that we have a paper trail, we’ve always said all along that throughout this process that we have backups to this system.” Price wouldn’t set a timeline for how long it will take to get to reporting 100% of the results. Representatives from the state party are meeting with every county chair across the state to collect materials from Monday night. That includes voter rolls, caucus math worksheets, presidential preference cards, and new Democratic voter registration forms.”We are going to take the time we need to verify these results,” Price said. Earlier in the day, Price released a statement saying “a coding issue” caused only partial results to be reported on the app. Price said there had been no discrepancies with the coding during third-party testing of the app. “We are going to have a thorough and independent review of exactly what happened last night. Right now we are in the process of making sure we get these results out,” Price said. Some county chairs, however, did report issues with other testing in the days leading up to the caucuses. One county chair told CBS News that she informed state party officials on Monday that the app wasn’t working and was told to rely on the phone lines for reporting the results. During an intense phone call earlier on Tuesday with Price and campaign staff, Dana Remus, general counsel for former Vice President Joe Biden, questioned whether the party had resolved reporting issues around the state and should be releasing results. She cited the reporting delays for precinct leaders and questions at some locations about whether everything was properly reported. “You need to allow enough transparency that other people can feel good about it, as well. And we’re just not there right now,” Remus said. “I mean the stories and the problems are just multiplying and so presumably, you’re going to have some way of addressing that and explaining to us as you release these partial results why you’re comfortable.”

Price said state party officials are in the process of collecting preference cards and reporting sheets from all the precincts and they would be releasing results as they “would have done on caucus night.”In a statement after the results were released, Sanders senior adviser Jeff Weaver applauded the decision to release the results early. “We want to thank the people of Iowa,” Weaver said. “We are gratified that in the partial data released so far, it’s clear that in the first and second round more people voted for Bernie than any other candidate in the field.” The party will continue combing through raw data from the remaining 38% of precincts across Iowa.FROM THE CANDIDATESJOE BIDENJust one day after the inconclusive Iowa Caucuses, former South Carolina Governor Jim Hodges has announced that he’s endorsing former Vice President Joe Biden. Hodges — the last Democrat to have served as governor in the state since his tenure ended in 2003 — joins former South Carolina governor and Education Secretary Dick Riley and a number of supporters who will be campaigning on Biden’s behalf in the run-up to the state’s February 29th primary. In a conversation with CBS News campaign reporter LaCrai Mitchell on Tuesday, Hodges said that he’d always intended to endorse after the Iowa contest but added that the results there didn’t mean much to him because the state isn’t “particularly reflective of the demographics of the Democratic Party.” When asked whether the chaos surrounding the results of the Iowa contest could help Biden if he has a disappointing finish there, Hodges insisted that the results of Iowa are tainted. “The big loser last night was not Joe Biden — the big loser was Iowa Democrats because this is going to raise questions about whether you want to continue to have a caucus system rather than a primary,” said Hodges. “It’s hard to see anyone coming out of Iowa with what happened there, having any momentum. I mean, the results are going to be tainted… I’m not so sure that a third or fourth or fifth place finish, given what happened in Iowa, makes much of a difference.”

PETE BUTTIGIEGAfter tje caucus chaos, Buttigieg’s South Carolina team is asking supporters to help them mobilize “build on [Buttigieg’s] victorious night” in Iowa. Hours before the Iowa Democratic Party’s planned release of caucus results, Buttigieg’s South Carolina team sent an email Tuesday sharing the campaign’s precinct-level internal data. The team claim its records show that the former South Bend mayor’s performance showed he can build the coalition needed to beat President Trump. “Our success in Iowa on caucus night is visible via exit and internal polling,” said Buttigieg’s South Carolina Communications Director Lauren Brown in a statement to CBS News campaign reporter LaCrai Mitchell. “We took a mayor that was 37 years old — and many said had no business running for president — with a message for America during a cynical time, and we shocked the world.” Other Democratic presidential candidates have criticized anyone declaring victory before the official results come from the Iowa Democratic Party.MICHAEL BLOOMBERGWhile the other candidates were duking it out in Iowa last night, former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg campaigned in California, a Super Tuesday state with the massive prize of 415 delegates. He and his campaign expressed a gleeful delight in muddled indecision from last night and Tuesday announced plans to double their already unprecedented spending on advertising and increasing their nationwide staff, reports CBS News campaign reporter Tim Perry. “After more than a year of this primary, the field is as unsettled as ever. No one has made the sale or even come close to it,” Bloomberg campaign spokeswoman Galia Slayen said in a statement to CBS News. “Meanwhile, Mike is taking the fight to Trump every day, doubling down on the national campaign strategy we’ve been running from the beginning.” A campaign aide told CBS News that the media blitz would include an increase in total gross ratings points from 1,200 to 2,400. The Bloomberg campaign is reported to have spent over $275 million in digital and television ads since launching. In the Bloomberg’s fourth quarter FEC filing, he disclosed $132 million on TV ads alone, despite entering the race in late November. The campaign also announced it’s bumping up staffing to 2,100 people. This figure includes 1,700 people in 40 states.

While other candidates leave Iowa and head to New Hampshire, Bloomberg is campaigning across the country, making stops in Super Tuesday states and key battleground states essential to Democrats’ efforts to win the White House. Today, while campaigning in Detroit, Michigan Bloomberg poked fun last night’s inconclusive results. “Yesterday, I hear something happened in Iowa. Or didn’t happen I don’t know which,” Bloomberg joked to a crowd of 450 people. “I was on a plane coming up here and I was sleeping and I woke up, and I said, ‘What happened? And the guy said, ‘Nothing.'” For the rest of the week Bloomberg will make additional stops in another Super-Tuesday state, Virginia, where Bloomberg invested heavily in during the 2018 midterm elections, and Pennsylvania, another key Battleground state.TECHNICAL DIFFICULTIESAPP-OPLECTIC After issues with a mobile app led to delayed Iowa caucus results and a wave of criticism, the Nevada State Democratic Party announced Tuesday it is scrapping its planned use of the same app. “NV Dems can confidently say that what happened in the Iowa caucus last night will not happen in Nevada on February 22nd,” state party chair William McCurdy II said in a statement. “We will not be employing the same app or vendor used in the Iowa caucus. We had already developed a series of backups and redundant reporting systems, and are currently evaluating the best path forward.”

The Iowa Democratic Party and Nevada State Democratic Party had contracted with Shadow Inc., a progressive tech startup headed by