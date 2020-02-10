2020-academy-award-winners,-an-updated-list

Awards Season is always an exciting time for the film world, as the last year’s most acclaimed work is recognized by the film academy. And after the Golden Globes, SAG Awards, and BAFTAs it all comes down to the Academy Awards. Many filmmakers hope to one day get an Oscar of their own, and the final verdict will be revealed tonight, likely with a few snubs in tow as well.

This year has been an interesting season, one which saw streaming service Netflix emerge as a true behemoth in the film world. Movies like Marriage Story and The Irishman got their wide release via Netflix, and although there are plenty of other studios hoping to take home some Oscars as well. Todd Phillips’ Joker was given the most nominations of 2020, competing for a whopping 11 categories tonight. But how will it all shake out? Fear not, because CinemaBlend will keep you updated as each category is announced. Check out the full Academy Award winner list below.

Best Picture

Ford V Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

1917

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

Parasite

Best Director

Martin Scorsese, The Irishman

Todd Phillips, Joker

Sam Mendes, 1917

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

Bong Joon-ho, Parasite

Best Actress

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan, Little Women

Charlize Theron, Bombshell

Renee Zellweger, Judy

Best Actor

Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

Adam Driver, Marriage Story

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

Best Supporting Actress

Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell

Laura Dern, Marriage Story

Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit

Florence Pugh, Little Women

Margot Robbie, Bombshell

Best Supporting Actor

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes

Al Pacino, The Irishman

Joe Pesci, The Irishman

Brad Pitt, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

Best Original Screenplay

Knives Out

Marriage Story

1917

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

Parasite

Best Adapted Screenplay

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

The Two Popes

Best Animated Feature

How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

I Lost My Body

Klaus

Missing Link

Toy Story 4

International Feature Film

Corpus Christi, Poland

Honeyland, North Macedonia

Les Miserables, France

Pain And Glory, Spain

Parasite, South Korea

Best Documentary Feature

American Factory

The Cave

The Edge of Democracy

For Sama

Honeyland

Production Design

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

1917

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

Parasite

Best Cinematography

Irishman

Joker

Lighthouse

1917

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

Best Costume Design

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Film Editing

Ford v Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Parasite

Best Makeup And Hairstyling

Bombshell

Joker

Judy

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

1917

Best Score

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

1917

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Best Original Song

“I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away” Toy Story 4

“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” Rocketman

“I’m Standing With You” Breakthrough

“Into the Unknown” Frozen II

“Stand Up” Harriet

Best Sound Editing

Ford v Ferrari

Joker

1917

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Best Sound Mixing

Ad Astra

Ford v Ferrari

Joker

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best Visual Effects

Avengers: Endgame

The Irishman

The Lion King

1917

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Best Animated Short

Dcera (Daughter)

Hair Love

Kitbull

Memorable

Sister

Best Documentary Short

In The Absence

Learning To Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)

Life Overtakes Me

St. Louis Superman

Walk Run Cha-Cha

Best Live Action Short

Brotherhood

Nefta Football Club

The Neighbors’ Window

Saria

A Sister

Of course, there’ always bound to be strong reaction to the Academy Award winners, and more than one person will be mad about subs. But the Film Academy is ultimately a subjective organization, and the winners are decided by those within the industry who are lucky enough to have a vote.

The past few years have seen an ongoing conversation about diversity and inclusion within the Academy, and how that reflects the way nominations and ultimately wins are decided upon. The 2020 Academy Awards once again inspired some backlash in this department, as all of the directors nominated are male, and the large majority of Acting nominees are white. We’ll just have to see what moments inspire at the Academy Awards, and which go viral for all the wrong reasons.