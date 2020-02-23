2019-2020-tv-scorecard:-which-shows-are-canceled?-which-are-renewed?

We’re living through an era of peak television, and with so many shows on the schedule, it can be a bit difficult to keep up with which TV series have been renewed and canceled. To help you keep track of all of your favorite programs, TV Guide has compiled a list of all the major broadcast, cable, and streaming shows out there, with the latest on whether they’ll be back. If you’re looking for a specific show, you can jump to the appropriate network using the navigation bar below and find what you’re looking for (the shows are divided by network and are in alphabetical order). Or if your tastes span every network, just use the search function on your computer or phone’s browser to search for a title and find your answer. James Roday, A Million Little Things Photo: Jack Rowand, ABC America's Funniest Home Videos: Renewed through Season 31 American Housewife: Airing Season 4 American Idol: Renewed for Season 18 (Season 3 on ABC) A Million Little Things: Airing Season 2 The Bachelor: Airing Season 24 The Bachelorette: Renewed for Season 16 Bachelor in Paradise: Renewed for Season 7 black-ish: Airing Season 6 Bless this Mess: Renewed for Season 2 The Conners: Airing Season 2 Dancing with the Stars: Airing Season 28 Fresh Off the Boat: Ending after Season 6 The Goldbergs: Airing Season 7 The Good Doctor: Renewed for Season 4 Grey's Anatomy: Renewed through Season 17 How to Get Away With Murder: Airing sixth and final season Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: Renewed for seventh and final season Modern Family: Airing 11th and final season Reef Break: Canceled after one season The Rookie: Airing Season 2 Schooled: Airing Season 2 Shark Tank: Airing Season 11 Single Parents: Airing Season 2 Station 19: Currently airing Season 3 Grand Hotel: Canceled after one seasonAMC Jeffrey Dean Morgan, The Walking Dead Photo: Jace Downs/AMC Better Call Saul: Renewed for sixth and final season ahead of Season 5 Fear the Walking Dead: Renewed for Season 6 Lodge 49: Canceled after two seasons NOS4A2: Renewed for Season 2 McMafia: Renewed for Season 2 Preacher: Ended after four seasons The Terror: Pending The Walking Dead: Renewed for Season 11Amazon John Krasinski, Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan Photo: Jennifer Clasen Absentia: Renewed for Season 3 Bosch: Renewed for seventh and final seasonThe Boys: Renewed for Season 2 Carnival Row: Renewed for Season 2 The Expanse: Renewed for Season 5 Fleabag: Ended after Season 2 Forever: Canceled after one season Goliath: Renewed for a fourth and final season Hanna: Renewed for Season 2 Homecoming: Renewed for Season 2 Jack Ryan: Renewed for Season 3 Lord of the Rings: Renewed for Season 2 The Man in the High Castle: Renewed for fourth and final season The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: Renewed for Season 4 Modern Love: Renewed for Season 2 Patriot: Canceled after two seasons Transparent: Ended after finale movie Undone: Renewed for Season 2Apple TV+ Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon; The Morning Show Photo: Apple TV Dickinson: Renewed for Season 2 For All Mankind: Renewed for Season 2 Little America: Renewed for Season 2 ahead of Season 1 premiere The Morning Show: Renewed for Season 2 See: Renewed for Season 2BBC America Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer, Killing Eve Photo: Robert Viglasky/BBCAmerica Killing Eve: Renewed for Seasons 3 and 4 Doctor Who: Renewed for Season 12Bravo Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright and Scheana Marie, Vanderpump Rules Photo: Nicole Weingart/Bravo Real Housewives of Atlanta: Airing Season 12 Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: Renewed for Season 10 Real Housewives of Dallas: Airing Season 4 Real Housewives of New Jersey: Airing Season 10 Real Housewives of Orange County: Airing Season 14 Vanderpump Rules: Renewed for Season 8CBS All Access Ginnifer Goodwin, Lucy Liu as Simone, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Why Women Kill Photo: Matthias Clamer/CBS Interactive, Inc. The Good Fight: Renewed for Season 4 No Activity: Renewed for Season 3 Star Trek: Discovery: Renewed for Season 3Star Trek: Picard: Renewed for Season 2 Strange Angel: Canceled after Season 2 Tell Me a Story: Renewed for Season 2 The Twilight Zone: Renewed for Season 2 Why Women Kill: Renewed for Season 2CBS Katja Herbers, Mike Colter, Evil Photo: Jeff Neumann, CBS All Rise: Picked up for full first season The Amazing Race: Renewed for Season 32 Big Brother: Renewed for Season 22 Blood & Treasure: Renewed for Season 2 Blue Bloods: Airing Season 10 Bob Hearts Abishola: Picked up for full first season Bull: Airing Season 4 Carol's Second Act: Picked up for full first season Criminal Minds: Renewed for 15th and final season Evil: Renewed for Season 2 FBI: Airing Season 2 God Friended Me: Airing Season 2 Hawaii Five-0: Airing Season 10 Love Island: Renewed for Season 2 MacGyver: Renewed for Season 4 Madam Secretary: Airing sixth and final season Magnum P.I.: Airing Season 2 Man With a Plan: Renewed for Season 4 Mom: Renewed through Season 8 NCIS: Airing Season 17 NCIS: Los Angeles: Airing Season 11 NCIS: New Orleans: Airing Season 6 The Neighborhood: Airing Season 2 Survivor: Renewed for Season 40 S.W.A.T.: Airing Season 3 SEAL Team: Airing Season 3 The Unicorn: Picked up for full first season Young Sheldon: Renewed through Season 4 Cinemax Warren Brown and Daniel MacPherson, Strike Back Photo: Liam Daniel/Cinemax C.B. Strike: Renewed for Season 2 Jett: Season 2 Pending Strike Back: Renewed for seventh and final season Warrior: Renewed for Season 2Comedy Central South Park Photo: Comedy CentralAwkwafina Is Nora From Queens: Renewed for Season 2Corporate: Renewed for third and final season The Daily Show: Renewed through 2022 Drunk History: Renewed for Season 7 The Jim Jefferies Show: Airing Season 3 The Other Two: Renewed for Season 2 South Park: Renewed through Season 26 South Side: Renewed for Season 2 Tosh.0: Renewed through Season 16The CW Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles, Supernatural Photo: Katie Yu/The CW The 100: Renewed for seventh and final season All American: Renewed for Season 3 Arrow: Airing eighth and final season Batwoman: Renewed for Season 2 Black Lightning: Renewed for Season 4 Charmed: Renewed for Season 3 DC's Legends of Tomorrow: Renewed for Season 6 Dynasty: Renewed for Season 4 The Flash: Renewed for Season 7 In the Dark: Renewed for Season 3 Legacies: Renewed for Season 3 Nancy Drew: Renewed for Season 2 The Outpost: Renewed for Season 3 Pandora: Renewed for Season 2 Riverdale: Renewed for Season 5 Roswell, New Mexico: Renewed for Season 3 Supergirl: Renewed for Season 6 Supernatural: Airing 15th and final seasonDC Universe Doom Patrol Photo: DC Universe Doom Patrol: Renewed for Season 2 Harley Quinn: Pending Swamp Thing: Canceled after one season Titans: Renewed for Season 3 Young Justice: Outsiders: Renewed for Season 4Disney+ Pedro Pascal, The Mandalorian Photo: Lucasfilm Ltd. High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: Renewed for Season 2 The Mandalorian: Renewed for Season 2The World According to Jeff Goldblum: Renewed for Season 2Fox The Masked Singer 9-1-1: Airing Season 3 9-1-1: Lone Star: Airing Season 1 Almost Family: Airing Season 1 Beat Shazam: Renewed for Season 4 Bless the Harts: Renewed for Season 2 Bob's Burgers: Airing Season 10Deputy: Airing Season 1 Empire: Airing sixth and final season Family Guy: Airing Season 18 Hell's Kitchen: Renewed through Season 20 Last Man Standing: Renewed for Season 8 The Masked Singer: Renewed for Season 3 MasterChef: Pending MasterChef Junior: Renewed for Season 8Outmatched: Airing Season 1 The Orville: Renewed for Season 3, which will air on Hulu Prodigal Son: Picked up for a full first season The Resident: Airing Season 3 The Simpsons: Renewed through Season 32 So You Think You Can Dance: Renewed for Season 17Freeform Aisha Dee, Katie Stevens, and Meghann Fahy, The Bold Type Photo: Jonathan Wenk, Freeform The Bold Type: Renewed for Season 4 Good Trouble: Renewed for Season 2 grown-ish: Renewed for Season 3 Marvel's Cloak & Dagger: Canceled after two seasons Siren: Renewed for Season 3 Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists: Canceled after one seasonFX JD Pardo and Clayton Cardenas, Mayans M.C. Photo: Prashant Gupta/FX American Crime Story: Renewed for Season 3 American Horror Story: Renewed through Season 13 Atlanta: Renewed through Season 4 Baskets: Ended after four seasons Better Things: Renewed for Season 4 Fargo: Renewed for Season 4 Feud: Season 2 canceled Legion: Ended after three seasons Mayans M.C.: Renewed for Season 3 Mr. Inbetween: Airing Season 2 Pose: Renewed for Season 3 Snowfall: Renewed for Season 4 Taboo: Renewed for Season 2 What We Do in the Shadows: Renewed for Season 2FXX Charlie Day, Rob McElhenney; It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Photo: Patrick McElhenney/FX Archer: Renewed for Season 11 It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Renewed through Season 14 You're the Worst: Ended after five seasonsHBO Hunter Schafer and Zendaya, Euphoria Photo: HBO A Black Lady Sketch Show: Renewed for Season 2 Avenue 5: Renewed for Season 2Ballers: Canceled after five seasons Barry: Renewed for Season 3 Big Little Lies: Ended after two seasons Crashing: Canceled after three seasons Curb Your Enthusiasm: Renewed for Season 10 The Deuce: Ended after three seasons Divorce: Ended after three seasons Euphoria: Renewed for Season 2 Game of Thrones: Ended after eighth and final season Gentleman Jack: Renewed for Season 2 High Maintenance: Renewed for Season 4His Dark Materials: Renewed for Season 2 Insecure: Renewed for Season 4 Los Espookys: Renewed for Season 2 My Brilliant Friend: Renewed for Season 2The Outsider: Airing Season 1 Random Acts of Flyness: Renewed for Season 2 The Righteous Gemstones: Renewed for Season 2 Succession: Renewed for Season 3 Silicon Valley: Ended True Detective: Pending Veep: Ended after seventh and final seasonWatchmen: No plans for a second season Westworld: Renewed for Season 3Hulu Lizzy Caplan, Castle Rock Photo: Dana Starbard, Hulu The Bisexual: Pending Castle Rock: Pending Dollface: Renewed for Season 2 Future Man: Renewed for third and final season The Handmaid's Tale: Renewed for Season 4 Harlots: Pending Holly Hobbie: Renewed for Season 2 I Love You, America: Canceled after two seasons Light as a Feather: Pending Marvel's Runaways: Canceled after three seasons Pen15: Renewed for Season 2 Ramy: Renewed for Season 2 Reprisal: Pending Shrill: Renewed for Season 2 Veronica Mars: CanceledWu-Tang: An American Saga: Renewed for Season 2History Katheryn Winnick, Vikings Photo: Jonathan Hession/History Knightfall: Pending Project Blue Book: Renewed for Season 2 Vikings: Renewed for sixth and final seasonIFC Brockmire Photo: IFC Baroness Von Sketch Show: Renewed for Season 5 Brockmire: Renewed for fourth and final season Documentary Now!: Renewed for Season 4 Sherman's Showcase: PendingLifetime Georgia Flood, American Princess Photo: Elizabeth Lippman American Princess: Canceled after one seasonNBC Retta, Christina Hendricks, and Mae Whitman in Good Girls Photo: NBC America's Got Talent: The Champions: Renewed for Season 2 A.P. Bio: Renewed for Season 3 and moving to NBC's streaming service American Ninja Warrior: Renewed for Season 9 The Blacklist: Renewed for Season 8 Blindspot: Renewed for fifth and final season Bluff City Law: Canceled after one season Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Renewed for Season 8 Chicago Fire: Airing Season 8 Chicago Med: Airing Season 5 Chicago P.D.: Airing Season 7Days of Our Lives: Renewed for Season 56 Good Girls: Renewed for Season 3 The Good Place: Ended after four seasons Law & Order: SVU: Airing Season 21 Manifest: Renewed for Season 2 New Amsterdam: Renewed through Season 5 Saturday Night Live: Airing Season 45 Songland: Renewed for Season 2 Sunnyside: Moved to NBC's digital service Superstore: Renewed for Season 6 The InBetween: Canceled after one season This Is Us: Renewed through Season 6 The Voice: Renewed through Season 18 Will & Grace: Airing 11th and final season World of Dance: Renewed for Season 4Netflix Noah Schnapp, Caleb McLaughlin, Gaten Matarazzo, and Sadie Sink, Stranger Things 3 Photo: Netflix 3%: Renewed for a fourth and final season 13 Reasons Why: Renewed for fourth and final season 1983: Pending Alexa and Katie: Renewed for Season 3 After Life: Renewed for Season 2 Aggretsuko: Renewed for Season 3 Altered Carbon: Renewed for Season 2 American Vandal: Canceled after two seasons Anne With an E: Ended Another Life: Renewed for Season 2 Atypical: Pending Baby: Pending Big Mouth: Renewed through Season 6 Black Mirror: Pending Black Summer: Renewed for Season 2 BoJack Horseman: Ending after sixth and final season Bonding: Renewed for Season 2Cable Girls: Renewed for Season 4 on Pop Orange Is the New Black : Ended seventh and final season The Order: Renewed for Season 2 Ozark: Renewed for Season 3 Paradise P.D.: Renewed for Season 2 The Politician: Renewed for Season 2 Queer Eye: Renewed for Seasons 4 and 5 The Rain: Renewed for third and final season Raising Dion: Renewed for Season 2 The Ranch: Ended Russian Doll: Renewed for Season 2 Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat: Pending Santa Clarita Diet: Canceled after three seasonsSex Education: Renewed for Season 3 She’s Gotta Have It: Canceled after two seasons Somebody Feed Phil: Renewed for Season 3Soundtrack: Canceled after one season Special: Renewed for Season 2Spinning Out: Canceled after one season Stranger Things: Renewed for Season 4 The Toys That Made Us: Renewed for Season 3 Travelers: Canceled after three seasons Trinkets: Renewed for second and final season Tuca & Bertie: Canceled after one season Turn Up Charlie: Pending The Umbrella Academy: Renewed for Season 2 Virgin River: Renewed for Season 2The Witcher: Renewed for Season 2 You: Renewed for Season 3Jump to: ABC, AMC, Amazon, Apple TV+, BBC America, Bravo, CBS All Access, CBS, Cinemax, Comedy Central, The CW, Disney+, DC Universe, Fox, Freeform, FX, FXX, HBO, Hulu, History, IFC, Lifetime, NBC, Netflix, OWN, Paramount, Pop, Showtime, Spectrum, Starz, SundanceTV, Syfy, TBS, TNT, truTV, TVLand, USAOWN Kofi Siriboe, Rutina Wesley, Dawn-Lyen Gardner; Queen Sugar Photo: Devin Doyle/OWN Ambitions: Canceled after one season David Makes Man: Renewed for Season 2 Greenleaf: Pending The Haves and the Have Nots: Renewed for Season 7If Loving You Is Wrong: Ending with Season 5 Queen Sugar: Renewed for Season 5 Ready to Love: Renewed for Season 2Jump to: ABC, AMC, Amazon, Apple TV+, BBC America, Bravo, CBS All Access, CBS, Cinemax, Comedy Central, The CW, Disney+, DC Universe, Fox, Freeform, FX, FXX, HBO, Hulu, History, IFC, Lifetime, NBC, Netflix, OWN, Paramount, Pop, Showtime, Spectrum, Starz, SundanceTV, Syfy, TBS, TNT, truTV, TVLand, USAParamount Kevin Costner, Yellowstone Photo: Kevin Lynch 68 Whiskey: PendingBar Rescue: Renewed for Season 7 Lip Sync Battle: Pending Ink Master: Renewed for Season 13 Yellowstone: Renewed for Seasons 3 & 4Jump to: ABC, AMC, Amazon, Apple TV+, BBC America, Bravo, CBS All Access, CBS, Cinemax, Comedy Central, The CW, Disney+, DC Universe, Fox, Freeform, FX, FXX, HBO, Hulu, History, IFC, Lifetime, NBC, Netflix, OWN, Paramount, Pop, Showtime, Spectrum, Starz, SundanceTV, Syfy, TBS, TNT, truTV, TVLand, USAPop Annie Murphy, Dan Levy, Catherine O’Hara, Eugene Levy; Schitt’s Creek Photo: Steve Wilkie, Pop TV Flack: Renewed for Season 2One Day at a Time: Renewed for Season 4 after being canceled by Netflix Schitt’s Creek: Renewed for a sixth and final seasonJump to: ABC, AMC, Amazon, Apple TV+, BBC America, Bravo, CBS All Access, CBS, Cinemax, Comedy Central, The CW, Disney+, DC Universe, Fox, Freeform, FX, FXX, HBO, Hulu, History, IFC, Lifetime, NBC, Netflix, OWN, Paramount, Pop, Showtime, Spectrum, Starz, SundanceTV, Syfy, TBS, TNT, truTV, TVLand, USAShowtime Noel Fisher and Cameron Monaghan, Shameless Photo: Showtime The Affair: Ended after five seasons Back to Life: Renewed for Season 2 Billions: Renewed for Season 5 Black Monday: Renewed for Season 2 The Chi: Renewed for Season 3 City on a Hill: Renewed for Season 2 Couples Therapy: Renewed for Season 2 Desus & Mero: Renewed for Season 2 Homeland: Renewed for eighth and final season Kidding: Renewed for Season 2 On Becoming a God in Centra Florida: Renewed for Season 2 Ray Donovan: Pending Shameless: Renewed for 11th and final season SMILF: Canceled after two seasons Jump to: ABC, AMC, Amazon, Apple TV+, BBC America, Bravo, CBS All Access, CBS, Cinemax, Comedy Central, The CW, Disney+, DC Universe, Fox, Freeform, FX, FXX, HBO, Hulu, History, IFC, Lifetime, NBC, Netflix, OWN, Paramount, Pop, Showtime, Spectrum, Starz, SundanceTV, Syfy, TBS, TNT, truTV, TVLand, USASpectrum Gabrielle Union and Jessica Alba, LA’s Finest Photo: Erica Parise, Erica Parise/Sony Pictures Television/Spectrum Originals LA’s Finest: Renewed for Season 2Jump to: ABC, AMC, Amazon, Apple TV+, BBC America, Bravo, CBS All Access, CBS, Cinemax, Comedy Central, The CW, Disney+, DC Universe, Fox, Freeform, FX, FXX, HBO, Hulu, History, IFC, Lifetime, NBC, Netflix, OWN, Paramount, Pop, Showtime, Spectrum, Starz, SundanceTV, Syfy, TBS, TNT, truTV, TVLand, USAStarz Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan, Outlander Photo: Aimee Spinks American Gods: Renewed for Season 3 Counterpart: Canceled after two seasons The Girlfriend Experience: Renewed for Season 3 Now Apocalypse: Canceled after one season Outlander: Renewed for Seasons 5 and 6 Power: Renewed for sixth and final seasonThe Rook: PendingThe Spanish Princess: Picked up for eight additional episodes Sweetbitter: Canceled after two seasons Vida: Renewed for Season 3Jump to: ABC, AMC, Amazon, Apple TV+, BBC America, Bravo, CBS All Access, CBS, Cinemax, Comedy Central, The CW, Disney+, DC Universe, Fox, Freeform, FX, FXX, HBO, Hulu, History, IFC, Lifetime, NBC, Netflix, OWN, Paramount, Pop, Showtime, Spectrum, Starz, SundanceTV, Syfy, TBS, TNT, truTV, TVLand, USASundanceTV Maria Schrader, Jonas Nay; Deutschland 86 Photo: UFA Fiction/Freemantle Media/SundanceTV Deutschland 83: Renewed for Season 3 (Deutschland 89) Liar: Renewed for Season 2 The Split: Renewed for Season 2 This Close: PendingJump to: ABC, AMC, Amazon, Apple TV+, BBC America, Bravo, CBS All Access, CBS, Cinemax, Comedy Central, The CW, Disney+, DC Universe, Fox, Freeform, FX, FXX, HBO, Hulu, History, IFC, Lifetime, NBC, Netflix, OWN, Paramount, Pop, Showtime, Spectrum, Starz, SundanceTV, Syfy, TBS, TNT, truTV, TVLand, USASyfy Melanie Scrofano and Dominique Provost-Chalkley, Wynonna Earp Photo: Michelle Faye/Wynonna Earp Productions, Inc./Syfy Alien News Desk: Pending Deadly Class: Canceled after Season 1 Killjoys: Ended after five seasons Krypton: Canceled after two seasons The Magicians: Renewed for Season 5 Van Helsing: Renewed for fifth and final season Wynonna Earp: Renewed for Season 4Jump to: ABC, AMC, Amazon, Apple TV+, BBC America, Bravo, CBS All Access, CBS, Cinemax, Comedy Central, The CW, Disney+, DC Universe, Fox, Freeform, FX, FXX, HBO, Hulu, History, IFC, Lifetime, NBC, Netflix, OWN, Paramount, Pop, Showtime, Spectrum, Starz, SundanceTV, Syfy, TBS, TNT, truTV, TVLand, USATBS Geraldine Viswanathan, Daniel Radcliffe and Karan Soni, Miracle Workers Photo: Curtis Baker American Dad!: Renewed for Seasons 18 and 19 Conan: Renewed through 2022 The Detour: Canceled after four seasons Final Space: Renewed for Season 3 Full Frontal With Samantha Bee: Renewed for Season 5 The Guest Book: Canceled after two seasons The Last O.G.: Renewed for Season 3 Miracle Workers: Renewed for Season 2 as anthology series The Misery Index: Renewed for Season 2 Search Party: Renewed for Season 4, which will air on HBO MaxJump to: ABC, AMC, Amazon, Apple TV+, BBC America, Bravo, CBS All Access, CBS, Cinemax, Comedy Central, The CW, Disney+, DC Universe, Fox, Freeform, FX, FXX, HBO, Hulu, History, IFC, Lifetime, NBC, Netflix, OWN, Paramount, Pop, Showtime, Spectrum, Starz, SundanceTV, Syfy, TBS, TNT, truTV, TVLand, USATNT Snowpiercer Photo: TBS The Alienist: Renewed for Season 2 as Angel of Darkness Animal Kingdom: Renewed for Season 5 Claws: Renewed for fourth and final season Snowpiercer: Renewed for Season 2Jump to: ABC, AMC, Amazon, Apple TV+, BBC America, Bravo, CBS All Access, CBS, Cinemax, Comedy Central, The CW, Disney+, DC Universe, Fox, Freeform, FX, FXX, HBO, Hulu, History, IFC, Lifetime, NBC, Netflix, OWN, Paramount, Pop, Showtime, Spectrum, Starz, SundanceTV, Syfy, TBS, TNT, truTV, TVLand, USAtruTV Amy Sedaris, At Home with Amy Sedaris Photo: truTV Adam Ruins Everything: Pending At Home with Amy Sedaris: Renewed for Season 3 Bobcat Goldwaith’s Misfits & Monsters: Pending The Carbonaro Effect: Airing Season 5 Impractical Jokers: Renewed for Season 9 I’m Sorry: Renewed for Season 3 Jon Glaser Loves Gear: Pending Tacoma FD: Renewed for Season 2Jump to: ABC, AMC, Amazon, Apple TV+, BBC America, Bravo, CBS All Access, CBS, Cinemax, Comedy Central, The CW, Disney+, DC Universe, Fox, Freeform, FX, FXX, HBO, Hulu, History, IFC, Lifetime, NBC, Netflix, OWN, Paramount, Pop, Showtime, Spectrum, Starz, SundanceTV, Syfy, TBS, TNT, truTV, TVLand, USATVLand Younger Photo: TVLand Younger: Renewed for Season 7Jump to: ABC, AMC, Amazon, Apple TV+, BBC America, Bravo, CBS All Access, CBS, Cinemax, Comedy Central, The CW, Disney+, DC Universe, Fox, Freeform, FX, FXX, HBO, Hulu, History, IFC, Lifetime, NBC, Netflix, OWN, Paramount, Pop, Showtime, Spectrum, Starz, SundanceTV, Syfy, TBS, TNT, truTV, TVLand, USAUSA Matt Bomer, The Sinner Photo: Peter Kramer /USA Network Briarpatch: PendingMiz & Mrs: Renewed for Season 2 Mr. Robot: Ended after four seasons Pearson: Canceled after one season The Purge: Pending Queen of the South: Renewed for Season 5 The Sinner: Pending Suits: Ended after nine seasons Temptation Island: Renewed for Season 2 Treadstone: PendingJump to: ABC, AMC, Amazon, Apple TV+, BBC America, Bravo, CBS All Access, CBS, Cinemax, Comedy Central, The CW, Disney+, DC Universe, Fox, Freeform, FX, FXX, HBO, Hulu, History, IFC, Lifetime, NBC, Netflix, OWN, Paramount, Pop, Showtime, Spectrum, Starz, SundanceTV, Syfy, TBS, TNT, truTV, TVLand, USA

(Disclosure: TV Guide is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.)