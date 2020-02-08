20 years ago, Donald Trump came to St. Louis and unveiled his plans for universal health care

Potential Reform Party presidential candidate Donald Trump signs a copy of his book at a reception in a hotel lobby in Brooklyn Park, Minn., on Jan. 7, 1999. (AP Photo)

In a swing through St. Louis on Feb. 8, 2000, Donald Trump unveiled his plan that would cover all Americans “from birth to death.” Here was our original coverage.If elected president, New York billionaire Donald Trump said Tuesday, there was no doubt he would cut taxes and enact universal health care to cover all Americans “from birth to death.”But there is doubt whether he’ll even run for president. “We’ll make that determination next week,” Trump told reporters at a private hangar at Lambert Field, where he parked his private jet emblazoned with gold with a single word: TRUMP.In town to speak at a motivational seminar at Kiel Center, Trump said he was confident that his business acumen could reshape the nation into a better place for everyone.”If I didn’t think I could do well, I wouldn’t want to be president,” he said.But he’s less confident about the Reform Party whose nomination he’d seek if he chooses to run. The Reform Party is torn apart by factions who if not unified could doom the chances of its presidential nominee, regardless of who it is, he said.Trump added that he didn’t want to run if there was no way he could win. While hedging on his own plans, Trump offered a blistering critique of former Sen. Bill Bradley, a Democrat competing against Vice President Al Gore.Trump chuckled when told that Bradley was going to appear at University City High School today, and added that he wanted Bradley to know what he thought of him. Trump called Bradley the most overrated of the major contenders. “He’s got a bad way about him. He’s bad on taxes.”Trump’s health care plan, unveiled Tuesday, was the latest in a series of position papers that he has recently released.His health care plan would require all companies to offer basic insurance plans to all employees. Workers could beef up their coverage with their own money saved in tax-free medical savings accounts. The government would provide vouchers for the unemployed. Medicare would be retained for the elderly.Trump said his plan, patterned after government programs in Germany and Israel, would save billions of dollars and end the unfair system that the nation has.Regardless of his decision, Trump won’t be on Missouri’s presidential primary ballot March 7. He missed the December filing deadline. Three candidates will be on the Reform Party ballot: conservative commentator Pat Buchanan, Natural Law Party nominee John Hagelin (who’s seeking a dual candidacy) and Charles Collins of Georgia.Still, Trump said he wouldn’t ignore the state. State Reform Party leaders said only three of the state party’s presidential delegates will be at stake March 7. Nine others will be committed at the party’s state convention in St. Louis in April, said state party chairman Bill Lewin of Kansas City.

