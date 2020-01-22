20-year-old-texas-woman-dies-from-flu-after-trip-overseas

January 22, 2020 | 6: 08pm

A young Texas woman died after falling ill with the flu upon returning from a trip overseas, according to a report.

Yael Elizabeth Good, 20, was brought to the emergency room Jan. 7 after returning from Israel, according to news station KTRK and a memorial page.

“Within a very short time, both her heart and her lungs stopped functioning and she was immediately put on life support,” the page said. “They had initially hoped that installing a pacemaker could help her heart to restart itself but realized the swelling was just too much for it to be able to make a difference.”

Over the next nine days, Good’s organs began to fail and her brain experienced swelling, the page said. Her family decided to remove her from life support Jan. 16.

“Yael’s wish was that everyone would do good deeds for others,” an obituary said. “She was a bright light in the lives of all who knew and loved her, and she will be greatly missed.”