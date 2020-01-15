20-year-old-holy-cross-rower-killed-in-florida-crash-on-way-to-training

January 15, 2020 | 4: 47pm

First responders at the site of the crash in Vero Beach, Florida. AP

A 20-year-old Massachusetts college rower was killed Wednesday morning when a pickup truck crashed into a van carrying her team to training in Florida, a report said.

College of the Holy Cross rower Grace Rett was the only person killed, but 13 others were injured in the 7: 30 a.m. wreck in Vero Beach, TCPalm.com reported, citing police.

The team from the Worcester college was en route to the Vero Beach Rowing Club for a mid-winter training camp when the crash occurred, the report said.

Rett, a sophomore, was sitting in the front passenger seat of one of two team vans when their vehicle was struck by a red Dodge pickup as it turned onto the Merrill P. Barber Bridge, according to Vero Beach Police Chief David Currey.

Authorities believe the van pulled into the path of the truck, Currey told the news site.

One of the first emergency responders on scene, Lt. Matt Harrelson, told TCPalm.com it looked like a “war zone.”

“I was assisting the EMS and firefighters,” Harrelson said. “There wasn’t enough on scene to handle that many people at once.”

Seven of the 13 injured were taken to Lawnwood Regional Medical Center, Currey said. Several of the victims were transported to area hospitals via helicopter.

In a statement to the site, Holy Cross said, “This morning, members of the Holy Cross women’s rowing team were involved in a serious crash while traveling in Florida.

“We ask that you keep all those involved and their families in your prayers at this time.”

There were no immediate charges in the crash, the report said.