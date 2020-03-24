2-years-of-hichki:-rani-mukerji-says-the-film-was-made-with-the-‘purest-of-intentions’

Yash Raj Films’ Hichki completed two years of its release on Monday, March 23. The movie directed by Siddharth P Malhotra had Rani Mukerji play the role of a teacher who suffers from Tourette syndrome. The actress who made a comeback after daughter Adira’s birth with the film opened up about its box office success and her experience working on the special project.

Rani said, “When I think how special ‘Hichki’ is, I have to first say that it was a triumph of sorts for many things. It was breaking a lot of stereotypes. I was doing a film after marriage and motherhood. It was a film that was releasing globally especially in countries like China where it became a blockbuster and was accepted as a heart-touching human story and a celebration of the human spirit. I think that kind of proved how special a film ‘Hichki’ was.” (sic)

She went on to add, “Hichki spoke about a lot of things which were kind of unspoken in away. When you do a film, you don’t know what that film is going to eventually do but the success of ‘Hichki’ helped a lot of people to understand that it’s never an actor’s personal life that can trigger any kind of failure or success. It all depends on how good the content is, what are you doing as an artist to bring the script to life and with what intention you are making a film.”

Rani concluded by stating that the film was made with the “purest of intentions” and no business strategy went into making the ‘special’ film. She elaborated and stated, “I think for me it will always remain as that one special film. My first film after motherhood. In a way, my first film in the second innings of my career. It was a re-birth for me as a person, as a mother. I started a new journey in the industry and Hichki would be the first. My first ever film was Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat which was my Phase 1 I would say and in Phase 2 – Hichki would be my 1st film. It will always remain special. I loved working on it.”

