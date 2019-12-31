2-troopers-injured-as-cruisers-struck-in-separate-crashes-monday-night

A Massachusetts State Police trooper sustained serious injuries, while a second officer sustained minor injuries, after two motorists struck three cruisers in separate incidents within about an hour of each other Monday night.

Both drivers who allegedly struck the cruisers are being charged, according to a news release from state police.

The Subaru Outback involved in the crash on the Mass. Pike. —Massachusetts State Police

The trooper who suffered serious injuries to his upper body was working a scene involving a vehicle that went off the road on the Massachusetts Turnpike eastbound in Warren, according to the release. Two cruisers were stopped with their emergency lights flashing, while the right lane was closed.

Around 11: 04 p.m., a 2019 Subaru Outback was traveling in the right lane and didn’t move over for the stopped emergency vehicles, according to officials. The Outback allegedly hit the back of one of the cruisers, which then struck the trooper, who was outside of it.

“The trooper was thrown to the roadway and sustained serious injuries,” the release said. “The Subaru then struck the second cruiser, which sustained minor damage. The second trooper was not struck. The Subaru had significant front-end damage.”

The injured trooper was taken to UMass Medical Center in Worcester, and released around 9 a.m. He’s expected to be out of work for a few weeks, according to the release.

The 30-year-old Brighton man operating the Subaru is being cited for negligent operation, speeding, and failure to take care in stopping. He and his two passengers were not injured.

The cruiser struck on Route 24. —Massachusetts State Police

The second crash involving a cruiser happened around 10: 05 p.m., according to state police. A trooper had pulled over a Lexus SUV driven by a 20-year-old Holbrook woman on Route 24 near Exit 17 in East Bridgewater when it was struck by a 2018 Tesla Model 3 operated by a 42-year-old man from Weston.

“Preliminary investigation indicates that impact pushed the cruiser into the Lexus, and also caused the trooper to jump over a guardrail to avoid being struck by one of the vehicles,” the release said. “When the Trooper did so, he sustained a minor upper body injury when he landed on the ground. He was treated at Good Samaritan Hospital and later released.”

The Tesla driver wasn’t hurt. He’s being charged with negligent operation.

The driver of the Lexus was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital for minor injuries, according to the release.