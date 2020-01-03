2-sought-after-mbta-employee-suffers-face-injury-at-fields-corner

Arianna MacNeill Boston.com Staff
1: 03 PM
Transit police are looking for two people of interest after an MBTA employee was found with a serious facial injury at the Fields Corner station on New Year’s Day.
The incident happened around 5: 50 p.m., police said.
Authorities released photos of the two people in question and are asking for the public’s help identifying them in what they’re calling an assault and battery with a dangerous weapon investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Unit at 617-222-1050 or text an anonymous tip to 873873, or use the anonymous feature on the MBTA’s SeeSay app.
