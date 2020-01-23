Home NEWS 2 people critically injured in Long Beach shooting

2 people critically injured in Long Beach shooting

By
Maria Garcia
-
5
0
2-people-critically-injured-in-long-beach-shooting

Two people were in critical condition Wednesday evening after being shot in a Long Beach neighborhood, authorities said.

According to preliminary information, officers on patrol near Santa Fe Avenue and West 19th Street heard gunshots, prompting them to canvass the area.

They discovered a man and woman suffering from gunshot wounds to their upper torsos, said Shaunna Dandoy, a public information officer at Long Beach Police Department. Both victims were taken to a hospital by the Long Beach Fire Department, Dandoy said.

Officers believe the suspect is inside a home in the 1600 block of West 19th Street near where police found the two victims.

Officers have set up a perimeter around the home and are in the process of trying to contact the suspect, Dandoy said. Residents are asked to stay out of the area.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here