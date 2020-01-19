Home NEWS 2 men killed in overnight Brockton crash

2 men killed in overnight Brockton crash

By
Mary Smith
-
6
0
2-men-killed-in-overnight-brockton-crash

BROCKTON, Mass. (AP) — Two men died in Massachusetts early Sunday morning after the car they were driving in struck a tree.

The Brockton Enterprise reports the crash happened around 1: 25 a.m. in Brockton, a city near the Rhode Island state line.

Officials say the car had been traveling north on Main Street when the driver lost control and the vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree.

One man died in the car and another was ejected from the vehicle and was rushed to Signature Healthcare Brockton Hospital where he later died.

State police say their collision analysis unit is investigating.

Close





Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.


Download on the App Store


Get it on Google Play

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here