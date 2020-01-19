Home NEWS 2 men escape truck that plunged into frozen pond

The truck was submerged in about 10 feet of water and both men had to escape through a window, police said.

WALPOLE, Mass. (AP) — Two men have escaped from a truck that plunged into a frozen pond early Sunday morning in Massachusetts.

Walpole Police Chief Joseph Carmichael said the pickup truck somehow “slid off” the street and crashed into a nearby pond.

The truck was submerged in about 10 feet of water and both men had to escape through a window, he said. They were taken to the hospital to be treated for hypothermia.

A tow truck operator was eventually able to recover the pickup from the pond.

