2-kids-among-6-hurt-after-car-crashes-into-cta-bus-stop

by: WGN Web Desk

Posted: Mar 25, 2020 / 05: 10 PM CDT

/ Updated: Mar 25, 2020 / 05: 10 PM CDT

CHICAGO — Two children were among six people who were injured after a car crashed into a CTA bus stop Wednesday morning.

Chicago police said the 30-year-old driver of a Buick crashed into a CTA bus shelter on the 2300 block of West 63rd Street around 9: 05 a.m while five people were waiting at the stop.

The five pedestrians and the driver of the car were all hospitalized. Police said the driver may have possibly suffered a medical episode while driving. The driver was taken to Holy Cross Hospital where he was treated and released.

A 4-year-old girl was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital where she was stabilized. A 6-month-old girl was taken to the same hospital where she was also stabilized.

A woman, 23, and a woman, 59, were both taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition.

A 64-year-old man was taken to Holy Cross Hospital where he was treated and released.

No further information was provided.