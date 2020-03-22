2 injured in crash on I-96 near Marne

Posted by — March 22, 2020 in News Leave a reply
2-injured-in-crash-on-i-96-near-marne

by: WOODTV.com staff

Posted: Mar 22, 2020 / 01: 43 PM EDT
/ Updated: Mar 22, 2020 / 01: 43 PM EDT

WRIGHT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Two people were hospitalized after a crash on I-96 near Marne Sunday morning.

It happened shortly before 11 a.m. in the eastbound lanes east of the off-ramp to Ironwood Drive in Wright Township.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says an eastbound driver lost control, hitting the median barrier.

The driver, a 23-year-old man, and his passenger, a 21-year-old woman, both of Cedar Springs, were taken to the hospital.

Their injuries are not considered life-threatening.

You May Also Like

driver’s-license-office-in-st.-louis-city-hall-to-close

🔥Driver’s license office in St. Louis City Hall to close🔥

german-chancellor-angela-merkel-in-coronavirus-quarantine-after-contact-with-infected-doctor

🔥German Chancellor Angela Merkel in coronavirus quarantine after contact with infected doctor🔥

after-sxsw-cancellation,-a-drive-in-theater-in-austin-comes-to-the-rescue

After SXSW Cancellation, a Drive-In Theater in Austin Comes to the Rescue

international-institute-offering-native-language-coronavirus-updates

🔥International Institute offering native-language coronavirus updates🔥

About the Author: John koli

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *