2-injured-in-crash-on-i-96-near-marne

by: WOODTV.com staff

Posted: Mar 22, 2020 / 01: 43 PM EDT

/ Updated: Mar 22, 2020 / 01: 43 PM EDT

WRIGHT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Two people were hospitalized after a crash on I-96 near Marne Sunday morning.

It happened shortly before 11 a.m. in the eastbound lanes east of the off-ramp to Ironwood Drive in Wright Township.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says an eastbound driver lost control, hitting the median barrier.

The driver, a 23-year-old man, and his passenger, a 21-year-old woman, both of Cedar Springs, were taken to the hospital.

Their injuries are not considered life-threatening.