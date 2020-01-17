2-holy-cross-rowers-injured-in-deadly-florida-crash-identified

Two other members of the Holy Cross women’s rowing team injured in a deadly crash in Vero Beach, Florida Wednesday morning have been identified.

Hannah Strom, of Marion, and Maggie O’Leary, of Waterbury, Conn., have both been identified by family and their respective communities as being among the injured.

A van carrying 11 student athletes and their coach collided with a pickup truck while the team was visiting Vero Beach for winter training. Grace Rett, a sophomore, was killed. Eight people were hospitalized, including six students, a coach, and the driver of the pickup.

Strom is said to be in stable condition in a hospital in Florida. She’s suffering from a broken pelvis, a broken femur, and cranial bleeding, according to SouthCoast Today. Strom was using a breathing tube, and underwent surgery to an eye on Thursday.

Strom’s parents own Kool Kone in Wareham, and the eatery planned a fundraiser for Friday. Donation jars will be left on the counters for contributions, according to a Facebook post shared in the “Matters of Wareham” community group. The post notes that Strom has “a long road of recovery ahead.”

Hannah is the daughter of Thomas and Gail Strom of Marion, who own Kool Kone in Wareham

On The Go in Mattapoissett also planned to donate 15 percent of its sales on Friday to the Strom family.

Maggie O’Leary is the daughter of Waterbury, Conn. Mayor Neil O’Leary. The mayor took to Facebook to announce a mass that took place Thursday afternoon for Maggie, the other victims and their families. Maggie O’Leary was said to be in stable condition with “serious” injuries, according to Fox 61.

“Thank you for your outpouring of love, support, and prayers for my daughter Maggie, my family, and the Holy Cross Women’s Rowing Team,” the mayor said on Facebook. “It has meant so much to my entire family at this time. I ask that you continue to pray for all of those injured in Wednesday’s terrible accident. Please especially continue to hold the family of Grace Rett in your hearts and deepest sympathy.”

Conn. state Rep. Jahana Hayes also wished Maggie O’Leary well, noting that she had interned in her office.

“Maggie is a true leader and as her capstone project, she organized and led an amazing event with Girls Inc. in support of female empowerment and self-defense skills for women,” she said on Twitter. “I join my staff in sending our thoughts and prayers to Maggie. She will always be part of our family.”

A few moments ago, I learned of the terrible accident in Florida suffered by the College of the Holy Cross' Women's Rowing Team, including Maggie O'Leary. Maggie worked as an intern in my office and alongside me at various community service events.

The Holy Cross men’s rowing team is continuing to raise money for medical expenses for those injured in the crash via GoFundMe. As of 12: 15 p.m. Friday, the campaign had raised over $176,000.