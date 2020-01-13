2-girls-approached-by-man-who-allegedly-made-‘inappropriate’-comments

Quincy police are investigating after they say a man recently approached two different female juveniles and made “inappropriate remarks.”

The man, described as Asian, in his 20s, with a thin mustache, glasses, and acne, is said to operate either a gray, four-door older car with scratches or a green SUV, according to police.

One of the alleged victims told police that the man came up to her around 4: 30 p.m. on Thursday on Coddington Street and said inappropriate things.

The other alleged victim told police on Friday that around 4 p.m. on Thursday, she was walking on Taffrail Road near Palmer Street when she was approached by a man, whose description matched the male in the other incident. This alleged victim said she recognized him since he allegedly approached her around 6 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 4.

“In that incident, the male made inappropriate comments to her and then exited his vehicle,” police said. “He ran towards her and her friends, but stopped a very short distance from his vehicle. She described the vehicle as a green SUV similar to a Jeep.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Quincy police at 617-479-1212.