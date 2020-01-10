2-friends-found-hanging-from-same-rope-in-bengal,-cops-suspect-suicide

The families said they cannot understand why the two friends committed suicide (Representational)

Jalpaiguri:

Two men, in their 20s, were found hanging from the same rope tied to a tree in West Bengal’s Jalpaiguri district, police said. They suspect it to be a case of suicide.

Bodies of Rathin Roy, 28, and Anwar Hossain, 25, were found on Wednesday evening in Kaliganj area in the district’s Rajganj town, police said.

Hossain was to get married on Thursday and Roy got married a month back, their families said.

The families said they cannot understand why the two friends committed suicide.

Police said a bottle of poison has been recovered from near the tree where the bodies were found.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination and further investigations are underway, an official of the Rajganj police station said.

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)

Helplines: AASRA: 91-22-27546669 (24 hours)

Sneha Foundation: 91-44-24640050 (24 hours)

Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health: 1860-2662-345 and 1800-2333-330 (24 hours)

iCall: 022-25521111 (Available from Monday to Saturday: 8: 00am to 10: 00pm)

Connecting NGO: 18002094353 (Available from 12 pm – 8 pm)