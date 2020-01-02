2-facing-murder-charges-in-fatal-shooting-in-rhode-island

Two people have been charged with murder in connection with a fatal shooting in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, on New Year’s Day, according to authorities.

Jack Doherty, 23, of 54 South Main Ave., Albany, New York, and Shaylyn Moran, 18, of 110 Lawn Ave., Pawtucket, have each been charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy, a news release from Pawtucket police said. Doherty also faces an assault and battery charge, among seven total counts, according to The Providence Journal. The pair is being held without bail pending a hearing on Jan. 16.

Authorities responded to 100 Baxter St. for a report of gunshots around 8: 15 p.m. When officers arrived, they found 54-year-old Cheryl Smith with multiple gunshot wounds to her chest. She was brought to Rhode Island Hospital and pronounced dead, according to the release.

Police saw a black man in dark clothing leaving the scene, the release said. Authorities then heard that the suspect might be staying at the Hampton Inn in Pawtucket. Police went there and arrested Doherty and Moran. Doherty allegedly had a 9 mm handgun on him at the time.

“we some fighters and some shooters,” reads the caption to a photo of Doherty and Moran posted to a Facebook page that appears to be his just hours after the shooting.

Another photo, posted New Year’s Eve, shows Doherty holding a gun.