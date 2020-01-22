2-dead-in-car-versus-pickup-truck-crash-in-braintree

Two men are dead, and another person sustained non-life-threatening injuries in an early morning traffic crash in Braintree.

Police were called to the “serious” crash around 4: 05 a.m. near 647 Granite St., where they that found a sedan and a pickup truck had collided, according to a news release.

One of the men in the sedan was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other man in the sedan was brought to a nearby hospital and pronounced dead there. The driver of the pickup truck was also brought to the hospital; their injuries are not thought to be life-threatening, the release said.

Police believe the pickup truck was traveling south on Granite Street, and the sedan was traveling north when the crash occurred; it is believed that the crash happened in the pickup truck’s travel lane.

Braintree and state police are investigating what happened. The crash victims haven’t been publicly identified as authorities notify their families.

Granite Street was still closed at 7: 12 a.m., police said on Twitter, and Braintree High School students were directed to use Franklin Street, or the Town Street entrances to get to school. The road was reopened by 7: 56 a.m., police said.

Please see attached press release regarding this morning’s fatal crash. The incident remains under investigation and there is no further information to provide at this time. #braintree #braintreema pic.twitter.com/bIgjdxEh82 — Braintree Police Department (@BraintreePolice) January 22, 2020