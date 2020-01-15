2-college-students-arrested-for-kidnapping,-raping-teen-in-odisha:-cops

The accused have been arrested under sections of IPC and POCSO, the police said (Representational)

Berhampur:

Two college students were arrested on Wednesday for the alleged kidnapping and rape of a 14-year-old school girl at a village in Odisha’s Ganjam district, the police said.

The incident took place five days ago and the arrests were made on the basis of the statement by the class seven student, which was recorded before a magistrate, the police said.

A complaint had been lodged by a relative of the girl, senior police officer Pinak Mishra said. He also added that the police was verifying the complaint and the girl’s statement.

Medical examinations of the girl and the accused have been conducted and their clothes have been sent for test, the police said.

According to the statement of the girl, the two accused had taken her to a nearby bush, tied her hands with her dupatta and gave some laced drinks after which she became unconscious, the police said adding that when she came to, the girl realised she had been sexually assaulted.

The accused have been arrested under different sections of the IPC and POCSO, the police added.