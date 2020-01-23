2-chhattisgarh-girls-selected-for-national-bravery-awards-on-republic-day

The National Council of Child Welfare selects the children for bravery awards

Raipur:

Two girls from Chhattisgarh are among the 22 children selected for the National Bravery Awards to be presented by President Ram Nath Kovind in New Delhi on Republic Day.

Two girls from Chhattisgarh, seven-year-old Kanti Paikara of Surguja district had saved her three-year-old sister from rampaging elephants on July 17, 2018, and Bhameshwari Nirmalkar in Dhamtari district had saved two girls from drowning in their village pond.

Ms Nirmalkar, 12, daughter of Jagdish Nirmalkar, showed exceptional courage in saving two girls from the village from drowning in a pond. On August 17, 2019, two girls from her village, Sonam and Chandni, went to take a bath in the village pond. They ventured into deeper waters and were drowning when Ms Nirmalkar, who had just reached the spot to wash clothes saw them.

Without caring that she could not even swim, she jumped into the pond and pulled the two girls out. And with some help from other women of the village she managed to save the girls who fell unconscious. The district collector recommended her name for the State and National Bravery Award.

Ms Paikara, daughter of Vinod Singh, is studying in fifth standard in a primary school. She was just seven years old when she received the State Bravery Award last year. She showed indomitable courage to return to her house and save her three-year-old sister Sonia, who was left behind in the house while all villagers left the spot in panic after wild elephants attacked the area.

Ms Paikara returned to take her sister out safely. The next day, the police officer of the district recommended Ms Paikara’s name for the gallantry award. The state has now recommended her for the National Award.

The National Council of Child Welfare selects the children on the recommendation of state governments. The award-winning children are provided financial help to complete their studies.

