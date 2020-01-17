£2.5bn needed by NI Water to continue providing crucial services







Nichola Mallon

NI Water has said it needs at least £2.5bn to address capacity issues and to continue providing essential water and wastewater services – despite the Government providing a total of only £2bn to the new Stormont Executive.

Finance Minister Conor Murphy has said the proposed extra £1bn in new funding from Westminster as part of the New Decade, New Approach deal was “woefully inadequate”.

NI Water explained that the £2.5bn figure includes an infrastructure investment requirement of approximately £1bn for the Living With Water Programme (LWWP).

The LWWP outlines the significant investment in sewerage treatment and drainage infrastructure specifically needed in Greater Belfast during the 2020s to support the existing population and to allow Belfast to grow.

One of the top priorities in the deal states that the Executive will invest urgently in wastewater infrastructure, which is already at or close to full capacity in many places.

Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon said she was determined to take forward as many flagship projects as possible and outlined her staunch opposition to water charges.

The SDLP deputy leader did say, however, that discussions “will have to be had” over possible rates rises instead as Stormont attempts to find necessary funding for infrastructure, health, education and justice.