18-amazing-things-to-do-in-cornwall,-from-coastal-walks-to-grand-gardens

Cornwall is defined by its magnificent coastline with over 300 miles of dunes and cliffs, medieval harbours, and oak-forested creeks – every mile accessible on foot and with plenty of things to do along the way. There is surfing on the north coast, sailing and paddle boarding on the south and all kinds of water craft for hire from picture-book harbours. Tucked away in sheltered valleys are the county’s justly celebrated sub-tropical gardens stocked with specimens from five continents collected by Victorian planthunters. Many have a country house attached, which is open to the public and has activities for children to keep everyone engaged.

West Cornwall

The beautiful remote Land’s End and Lizard peninsulas are Cornwall in microcosm: heather-covered moorland rich in Iron Age standing stones, recovered villages and forts; sandy coves that can be reached only on foot; a wealth of Georgian manors and tin mines, and a strong community of artists and craft workers. Visit in the last week of May when artists open their studios.

Discover the artistic legacy of St Ives

The special quality of the light here has drawn artists to St Ives for over a century, particularly in the post-war years when its avant-garde abstract works were acclaimed worldwide. To celebrate this legacy, an extension to Tate St Ives opened in late 2017 enabling the gallery to show a permanent collection of works by Hepworth, Nicholson, Gabo and Frost as well as seasonal exhibitions.