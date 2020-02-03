17 years ago: The Patriots shocked the St. Louis Rams in the Super Bowl. Mike Martz vowed: ‘We’ll be back.’

New England Patriots’ kicker Adam Vinatieri kicks his game-winning field goal in the final seconds to beat the St. Louis Rams 20-17 in Super Bowl XXXVI at the Superdome in New Orleans.(AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

RICK BOWMER

The Rams thought the game would establish a dynasty. Super Bowl XXXVI, played Feb. 3, 2002 in New Orleans, did just that. Here is our original coverage of that game.Time after time this season, the Rams defense has bailed out the offense. But not this time. With the score tied 17-17 and 1 minute 21 seconds to play in Super Bowl XXXVI, New England’s plodding offense took over on its own 17 with no timeouts remaining.But they marched down the field, and all the way into Super Bowl history with a dramatic 20-17 victory over the heavily favored Rams. Placekicker Adam Vinatieri crushed a 48-yard field goal on the final play of the game for the winning points, negating a dramatic St. Louis rally that had wiped out a 17-3 New England lead in the fourth quarter. To say the Rams were crushed by the defeat might be understatement.”The season’s a waste,” defensive end Grant Wistrom said. “I don’t care what anybody says. Your goal is to win the Super Bowl. You don’t come out and play for second place.”But second place is what the Rams got, despite a 7-minute edge in time of possession and a whopping edge in total offense of 427 yards to 267. But they were minus 3 in the all-important takeaway-giveaway ratio. And those three turnovers led to the first 17 New England points.”This one’s going to hurt for a while,” offensive tackle Ryan Tucker said. “It’s going to hurt until we get back here and win one. That flame is going to be burning. …”Afterwards, a stoic coach Mike Martz said, “We’ll be back.”Maybe so, but everyone in the Rams locker room knew the team had frittered away a blue and golden opportunity to win a second Super Bowl in three seasons.”We know we have something special, and we feel like we let something slip away from us,” receiver Ricky Proehl said.All along, only three things could win the game for the Patriots. Ball control by their offense. Turnovers by their defense. And a big play or two by their special teams.The Patriots got two of the three in the first half – the ball control and the turnovers – and it helped them take an eye-opening 14-3 lead. Vinatieri then provided the third, with the game-winning field goal as time expired.Other than on the last drive, the St. Louis defense played very well. It was an old bugaboo, turnovers, that really cost the Rams a shot at another Lombardi Trophy. The Rams had committed only 12 turnovers during their eight-game winning streak heading into Super Bowl Sunday – or 1 1/2 a game. They had committed only one turnover in the playoffs, until Sunday.But since 1990, teams that are minus 3 in takeaway-giveaway ratio have lost 89 percent of the time. Not even the potent Rams offense could buck those odds against the Patriots.”It’s simple,” Wistrom said. “You give the ball to them three times, you don’t get any turnovers on defense, and you let them score every time that they get the ball on turnovers. You’re going to lose the game.”The Rams got on the scoreboard first on a 50-yard field goal by Jeff Wilkins with 3:10 left in the first quarter. The kick was the third longest in Super Bowl history, and a Rams postseason record.But the lead disappeared thanks to a couple of Rams turnovers in the second quarter. First Ty Law intercepted a Kurt Warner pass and returned it 47 yards for a touchdown with 8:49 remaining in the first half.On the play, offensive tackle Rod Jones turned in (or blocked down) to the inside. That allowed Patriots linebacker Mike Vrabel to come in untouched and smack Warner in the face.”We just blew the protection,” Martz said. “The guy that got him was supposed to be picked up. It shocked Kurt, and he had to get rid of the ball.”The ball floated more to the inside because of the contact, instead of toward the sidelines where Isaac Bruce was running an out pattern. Law scored untouched.”I tried to make a bad play work,” Warner said. “That’s what you never want to do. I should have left it over on the sideline and if he doesn’t catch it, we line up again.”Turnover No. 2 also resulted in seven points for the AFC champions. On first down from the St. Louis 25, Warner threw to Proehl over the middle for a first down – and more. But safety Antwan Harris put his helmet on the ball and jarred it loose from the normally sure-handed Proehl.”He made a good play,” Proehl said. “And I can’t afford to do that. He just got his helmet on the ball.”The lost fumble was the first for the Rams since the Dec. 23 Carolina contest, which was the 14th game of the regular season.The Patriots recovered on the Rams’ 40 with 1:20 left in the half, and were back in the end zone five plays later. On first and goal from the Rams’ 8 with 36 seconds to play, quarterback Tom Brady lobbed a perfectly thrown fade pattern toward the back right corner of the end zone. Wide receiver David Patten got behind cornerback Dexter McCleon on the play, giving the upstart Patriots that 14-3 halftime lead.McCleon was replaced by Dre’ Bly in the Rams defense for much of the second half, coming in only in the nickel defense.It marked only the fourth time all season (playoffs and regular-season included) that the Rams trailed at halftime. And the 11-point deficit was the largest of the season for the Rams. Their previous largest deficit was 17-9 against Tampa Bay in a game the Rams eventually lost 24-17.Warner’s second interception, which came when New England cornerback Otis Smith jammed Torry Holt off his route, set up a Vinatieri field goal and gave the Patriots a 17-3 lead after three quarters.But a 2-yard quarterback sneak for a TD by Warner, and a determined 26-yard catch and run by Proehl for another TD, tied the game 17-17 with 1:30 to play. Things seemed to be looking the Rams’ way.”I was real confident,” Proehl said. “After I scored, I just felt like momentum had changed. We came back from a 14-point deficit, the defense had made some crucial stops in the fourth quarter to get the ball back. And I just felt we’d keep momentum, we’d stop them, and then win it in overtime.”The Patriots had other ideas, marching 53 yards on six completions by Super Bowl MVP Brady to set up Vinatieri’s dramatic game-winner.”It’s been his year,” Proehl said. “I was praying that he would miss it, but he’s a solid kicker and deep down I felt like he was going to make it.”He did, kicking the Rams right into second place.”I told them never to forget this feeling,” Martz said. “No matter how painful it is.”

Mike Martz

St. Louis Rams coach Mike Martz yells at the referees in the first quarter against the New England Patriots during Super Bowl XXXVI, Sunday, Feb. 3, 2002 in New Orleans. The Rams had to settle for a field goal on the drive. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

KATHY WILLENS

Marshall Faulk

St. Louis Rams running back Marshall Faulk (28) fends of New England Patriots cornerback Ty Law (24) during first-quarter play of Super Bowl XXXVI at the Louisiana Superdome Sunday, Feb. 3, 2002 in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

TONY GUTIERREZ

Mariah Carey

Mariah Carey sings the National Anthem at Super Bowl XXXVI at the Louisiana Superdome in New Orleans, Sunday, Feb. 3, 2002. (AP Photo/Dave Martin)

DAVE MARTIN

U2

The Edge, left, Bono, center, and Adam Clayton, right, of U2 perform during the halftime show of Super Bowl XXXVI at the Louisiana Superdome Sunday, Feb. 3, 2002 in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

TONY GUTIERREZ

Kurt Warner

St. Louis Rams quarterback Kurt Warner lays on the turf after being sacked by the New England Patriots at the start of the third quarter during Super Bowl XXXVI, Sunday, Feb. 3, 2002 in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

RICK BOWMER

Ernie Conwell

St. Louis Rams’ Ernie Conwell sits dejectedly in the confetti shower after the Rams lost Super Bowl XXXVI to the New England Patriots 20-17 Sunday, Feb. 3, 2002, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

DAVID J. PHILLIP

Tom Brady

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) reacts to a second-quarter touchdown play during Super Bowl XXXVI at the Louisiana Superdome Sunday, Feb. 3, 2002 in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

STEVEN SENNE

J.R. Redmond

New England Patriots’ J.R. Redmond (21) pulls down a pass from Tom Brady (12) during the final drive against the St. Louis Rams during Super Bowl XXXVI, Sunday, Feb. 3, 2002, in New Orleans. The completion helped set up the winning 48-yard field goal by Adam Vinatieri with no time left. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

KATHY WILLENS

Ricky Proehl

St. Louis Rams’ Ricky Proehl dives between New England Patriots defenders Lawyer Milloy (36) and Terrance Shaw (22) into the end zone to tie the score for the Rams late in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl XXXVI, Sunday, Feb. 3, 2002, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

RICK BOWMER

Mike Martz

Feb. 3, 2002 — Rams coach Mike Martz and the Rams bench pause in the fourth quarter during Super Bowl XXXVI at the Louisiana Superdome in New Orleans. (Chris Lee / St. Louis Post-Dispatch)

Chris Lee

Aeneas Williams

St. Louis Rams’ Aeneas Williams takes a moment on the field after the Rams lost 20-17 to the New England Patriots on a 48-yard field goal by Patriots’ Adam Vinatieri in Super Bowl XXXVI at the Louisiana Superdome in New Orleans, Sunday Feb. 3, 2002. (AP Photo/The St. Louis Post Dispatch, Chris lee)

Chris Lee

Kurt Warner

February 3, 2002 –Kurt Warner pitches off to Marshall faulk during third quarter Super Bowl XXXVI between the St. Louis Rams and the New England Patriots at the Louisiana Superdome in New Orleans, LA.–Post-Dispatch photo by Chris Lee

CHRIS LEE

Kurt Warner

February 3, 2002 –Kurt Warner is tackled by #55 Willie McGinest during 4th quarter action of Super Bowl XXXVI between the St. Louis Rams and the New England Patriots at the Louisiana Superdome in New Orleans, LA.–Post-Dispatch photo by JB Forbes

JB FORBES

Admit it, St. Louis: You can’t stand either team in this year’s Super Bowl. So, who will you be rooting for to LOSE the Super Bowl?

New England Patriots’ kicker Adam Vinatieri kicks his game-winning field goal in the final seconds to beat the St. Louis Rams 20-17 in Super Bowl XXXVI at the Superdome in New Orleans.(AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)