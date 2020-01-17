17-year-old-critically-injured-in-school-gym-fight

A 17-year-old student from Northbridge High School, in Whitinsville, remains in the hospital after being critically injured during a fight on Monday in the school’s gymnasium, school officials said.

In a statement from Superintendent Amy McKinstry, she said authorities have been involved, and measures are being taken by Northbridge High’s administration that “reflect the school and district handbook policies.”

McKinstry noted how other students, staff and administration who witnessed the incident were quick to respond, getting emergency medical services to the injured student quickly and rushing him out of the gym on a stretcher.

“The family is hopeful for a full recovery,” she wrote in the statement. “At no time during this incident were any other students in danger, and the school is providing continued support services for any student who witnessed the incident or is experiencing any difficult emotions as a result of the incident.”

Boston 25 News reported that police are actively investigating another 18-year-old student who was involved in the fight, and that witnesses say the 18-year-old who was questioned by police is a star football player.

“Both building and district administration have been in constant contact with the families of both students involved,” McKinstry said, “and we would respectfully ask that the media honor their request for privacy, as this is an extremely difficult time for both families.”

Student Remy Schofer, 25 News reports, knew both students involved in the fight.

“I know he didn’t mean to do that at all,” Schofer told the station, referring to the 17-year-old’s serious injuries. “I know that was not his intention.”

It’s unclear whether any charges will be filed in this case, as the Northbridge Police Department’s investigation is ongoing.

“They’re both good kids,” Schofer told Boston 25. “I know that for a fact.”