17-incredible-things-to-do-in-singapore

Straight-laced Singapore raised eyebrows when it announced its decision to legalise casino gambling in 2005. Fast forward to the present: thanks to the opening of a pair of casino-driven “integrated resorts” and related mega-attractions, the city’s tourism has grown at a breakneck pace with plenty of things to do. Yet, beneath this “crazy, rich” pomp and glam, Singapore remains a melting pot of new and old. If you’ve never visited the city, there is no better time than now.
Contents
- 1 Changi
- 2 Orchard
- 3 Civic District/Marina Bay
- 3.1 Delve into Asian history
- 3.2 Fall in love with the enchanted floral forest
- 3.3 Take an aerial flight on the scenic Singapore Flyer
- 3.4 Stroll along the lush Southern Ridges
- 3.5 Explore the eclectic mix of old and new at Kampong Glam
- 3.6 Have a taste of Peranakan culture and history
- 3.7 Engage with monuments from Singapore’s history
- 4 Chinatown
- 5 Little India
- 6 Singapore Botanic Gardens
- 7 Sentosa
- 8 Woodlands
Changi
Checkout the world’s tallest indoor waterfall
The Changi Airport has always been a means to an end for travelling Singaporeans, but the opening of the Moshe Safdie-designed Jewel Chang Airport changed all that. A S$1.7 billion mixed-use complex boasting more than 280 shops, Jewel has now become a destination in itself, and not least because of the 131ft Rain Vortex, touted as the world’s tallest indoor waterfall, surrounded by a multi-tiered garden of more than 2,000 trees and palms.
Insider’s tip: Jewel is located on the grounds of Terminal 1 and connected to Terminals 2 and 3 by link bridges (about 10 minutes on foot). To access Jewel from Terminal 4, catch the free airport shuttle bus.
Contact: 00 65 6956 9898, jewelchangiairport.com
Opening times: Daily, 24 hours
Nearest metro: Changi Airport MRT
Prices: Free
Orchard
Visit Singapore’s own Champs-Élysées
Alongside such famous thoroughfares as the Champs-Élysées in Paris and Bond Street in London, Singapore’s Orchard Road is often touted as one of the very best shopping streets in the world. At the heart of the city, this three-mile stretch, which houses 22 swanky malls and six department stores, showcases the world’s most exclusive brands. Many malls along the street have also been gilded with architecture awards.
Insider’s tip: For the best of Orchard Road, hop over to Paragon, Ngee Ann City and ION Orchard – the crème-de-la-crème of Singapore’s shopping malls.
Paragon
Contact: 00 65 6738 5535; paragon.com.sg
Opening times: Daily, 10am-10pm
Nearest Metro: Orchard MRT
Prices: ££-£££
Ngee Ann City
Contact: 00 65 6506 0461; ngeeanncity.com.sg
Opening times: Daily, 10am-9.30pm
Nearest metro: Orchard MRT
Prices: ££-£££
ION Orchard
Contact: 00 65 6238 8228, ionorchard.com
Opening times: Daily, 10am-10pm
Nearest metro: Orchard MRT
Prices: ££-£££
Civic District/Marina Bay
Delve into Asian history
Set in the neoclassical Empress Place Building by the historic Singapore River, the Asian Civilisations Museum explores the history and traditions of pan-Asian culture, religion and people. Exhibits include more than 1,000 artefacts housed in 11 thematic galleries, covering everything from art and fashion to scholasticism and maritime trade.
Insider’s tip: One of the major highlights is the Ancestors and Rituals exhibit, which showcases unique and ancient artefacts from remote Southeast Asian communities.
Contact: 00 65 6332 7798, acm.org.sg
Opening times: Sun-Thu, 10am-7pm; Fri, 10am-9pm
Nearest Metro: Raffles MRT
Prices: £
Fall in love with the enchanted floral forest
Singapore realised its “city in a garden” vision when it opened the gates to Gardens by the Bay, a 250-acre horticultural project that sits on Marina Bay Sands’ prime land. Be wowed by the 165ft Avatar-esque Supertree Grove or the pay-to-enter conservatories: the Flower Dome, the world’s largest column-free greenhouse, and the Cloud Forest, a 115ft Cloud Mountain indoor waterfall.
Insider’s tip: Be sure to dine on chef Steve Allen’s cuisine at Pollen, a two-storey French-Mediterranean restaurant with an unobstructed view of the Marina Bay waterfront. All diners at Pollen have free access to the Flower Dome.
Contact: 00 65 6420 6848; gardensbythebay.com.sg
Opening times: Outdoor Gardens: Daily, 5am-2am. Cooled Conservatories: Daily, 9am-9pm
Nearest metro: Promenade MRT
Prices: ££
Take an aerial flight on the scenic Singapore Flyer
Perhaps the best spot to take in the panorama of Singapore’s skyline is from the Singapore Flyer, the world’s second largest observation wheel at 540ft. The 30-minute ride in one of 28 air-conditioned capsules enthrals, with views of Malaysia and Indonesia during the first half of the ride followed by the city’s picture-perfect Marina Bay skyline during the descent.
Insider’s tip: For a special evening, partake in the Singapore Flyer Sky Dining experience – a four-course meal above the bustling city while the flyer makes two full rotations.
Contact: 00 65 6333 3311; singaporeflyer.com
Opening times: Daily, 8.30am-10.30pm
Nearest metro: Promenade MRT
Prices: ££
Stroll along the lush Southern Ridges
Unbeknownst to most, a lush jungle complete with panoramic views of the southern shores awaits at the Southern Ridges, a six-mile-long route that links various parks from the Kent Ridge Park to Harbourfront. A highlight of the hike is Henderson Waves, a distinctive, undulating bridge which joins the Mount Faber Park with Telok Blangah Hill.
Insider’s tip: Be sure to stop off at HortPark, which is billed as Asia’s first one-stop gardening lifestyle hub with 21 unique themed gardens. Of note is the butterfly garden, which offers an aesthetic and educational journey.
Contact: 00 65 1800 471 7300; nparks.gov.sg
Opening times: Daily, 24 hours
Nearest metro: Harbourfront MRT
Prices: Free
Explore the eclectic mix of old and new at Kampong Glam
Kampong Glam is the nucleus of Malay life in Singapore. At the heart of it lies Arab Street, home to the historic Sultan Mosqu, which is where you should head before setting off to explore the neighbourhood at your leisure. Once owned by an Arab trader, the area proffers a kaleidoscope of textiles, spices and handicrafts from well-preserved historic shophouses.
Insider’s tip: Of late, the narrow, shop-lined Haji Lane has gained popularity for its clutch of indie boutiques and cafés. Peppered with colourful murals, it is also a hotspot for photos.
Contact: 00 65 6293 4405; sultanmosque.sg
Opening times: Sat-Thu, 10am-12pm, 2pm-4pm; Fri, 2.30pm-4pm
Nearest metro: Bugis MRT
Prices: Free
Have a taste of Peranakan culture and history
The Peranakan Museum will enthrall you with its vivid display of costumes, porcelain, furniture and artefacts. Housed in a former school, the gallery spreads over three floors and offers an excellent induction into the rarefied world of Peranakans, descendents of Chinese settlers in the Malay archipelago, depicting a cultural evolution from the 15th century to the present day.
Insider’s tip: Have a taste of Peranakan food at True Blue Cuisine, a restaurant located just beside the Peranakan Museum. With a 16-seat tok panjang (long table), the interior is decorated with vintage photographs and antiques.
Contact: 00 65 6332 7591; peranakanmuseum.org.sg
Opening times: Tue-Thu & Sun, 9am-7pm; Mon, 1pm-9pm; Fri, 9am-9pm
Nearest metro: Bras Basah MRT
Prices: £
Engage with monuments from Singapore’s history
To get the low-down on Singapore’s artistic heritage, head to the National Gallery, set in the beautifully restored former Supreme Court and City Hall. This historical colonial building has borne witness to landmark events from Singaporean history, including the Japanese Occupation, and now tells the nation’s story through exhibits drawn from Singapore’s National Collection, the largest public collection of modern Southeast Asian art in the world.
Insider’s tip: Be sure to check out the Rotunda Dome, a law library once restricted to lawyers and judges, which still retains the ghost of their former glory.
Contact: 00 65 6271 7000; nationalgallery.sg
Opening times: Sat-Thu, 10am-7pm; Fri; 10am-9pm
Nearest metro: City Hall MRT
Prices: ££
Chinatown
Explore the roots of the city’s Chinese community
Chinatownis best explored while tracing the days of Singapore’s early Chinese migrants. Stroll along New Bridge Road and browse the street-side stalls that hawk local-style barbecued meats, Chinese sausages and souvenir shops. Head to Chinatown Complex Food Centre for a great selection of hawker eats from over 200 food stalls, serving everything from chicken rice and claypot rice to braised duck, yam cake and barbecue stingray.
Insider’s tip: Chinatown’s South Bridge Road is also where you will find Singapore’s oldest Hindu temple, Sri Mariamman, as well as Jamae Mosque – believed to be the oldest mosque in the city.
Chinatown Complex address: 335 Smith Street
Contact: 00 65 6534 8942
Opening times: Daily, 9am-9pm
Nearest metro: Chinatown MRT
Prices: Free
Little India
Roam the bustling streets of Little India
Before going to Tekka, Singapore’s busiest wet market (vast food centres selling fresh produce), stop at Arts Village, a small area filled with art galleries and enlivened by eye-catching street art. Then head over to Little India’s busiest and oldest temple, Sri Veeramakaliamman, which dates back to 1881.
Insider’s tip: Make a detour to Mustafa Centre – here you can find everything you need, including luggage, all kinds of household appliances including ovens and stove tops, watches, pharmaceutical products, currency exchange as well as fresh produce.
Contact: 0065 6295 5855; mustafa.com.sg
Opening times: Daily, 24 hours
Nearest metro: Little India MRT
Prices: Free
Dine late at a local dim sum house
Singapore may not be known for its nightlife, but if you ask around you will find that ravenous night-birds regularly converge on Swee Choon Tim Sum for a late night (or early morning) supper of char siew pow, chee cheong fun and century egg porridge. Established in 1962, this shop serves wallet-friendly yet quality dim sum in a casual coffee shop environment with welcome air-conditioning.
Insider’s tip: Opened from 6pm to 6am, the queue here is always relentless, but that’s half the fun. Customers may choose to sit along the alley-way for open-air dim sum dining.
Contact: 00 65 6294 0070; sweechoon.com
Opening times: Mon-Sat, 11am-2.30pm, 6pm to 6am; Sun, 10am-3pm, 6pm-6am
Nearest metro: Rochor MRT
Prices: £
Singapore Botanic Gardens
Visit the only tropical botanic garden on the UNESCO World Heritage List
The best way to explore the Singapore Botanic Garden is as the locals do: go for a jog through the meandering pathways framed by lush greenery, or take part in one of the complimentary exercise classes – tai chi at 8am is a highlight – before making a beeline for the National Orchid Gardens – the world’s largest display of orchids – where 20,000 flowers are on display.
Insider’s tip: Head over to the Learning Forest Boardwalk for a tranquil walk amidst giant trees, and to pay a visit to the Keppel Discovery Wetlands.
Contact: 00 65 6471 7138; sbg.org.sg
Opening times: Daily, 5am-12am
Nearest metro: Botanic Gardens MRT
Prices: Free
Sentosa
Strap in for an adrenaline-filled ride
For heart-stopping thrills in Hollywood style, Universal Studios at Resorts World Sentosa beckons with rides aplenty, and none so hair-raising as the Battlestar Galactica ride: the world’s tallest intertwining coasters raises the fear factor to a new high. For young children, animated films such as Shrek and Steven Spielberg’s Lights! Camera! Action! are sure to please.
Insider’s tip: Don’t miss the Hollywood Dreams Light-Up Parade – starting at Lost World and ending at Vine Street – as part of Universal After Hours, starting at 7.30pm (or 7pm on some days).
Contact: 00 65 6577 8888; rwsentosa.com
Opening times: Sun-Thu, 10am-7pm; Fri-Sat, 10am-10pm
Nearest metro: Harbourfront MRT
Prices: ££
Be entranced by an underwater reverie
Boasting more than 100,000 sea animals, the S.E.A. Aquarium is one of the largest aquariums on the planet. It houses all manner of fish, rays, sharks, dolphins and more in its 45 million litres of water divided between 50 habitats. Most impressive is the Open Ocean habitat, where a 118ft-wide and 27ft-high viewing panel provides unobstructed underwater views.
Insider’s tip: Visit the Discovery Touch Pool in the Straits of Malacca and the Andaman Sea Section to touch a starfish, bamboo shark or sea cucumber.
Contact: 00 65 6577 8888; rwsentosa.com
Opening times: Daily, 10am-7pm
Nearest metro: Harbourfront MRT
Prices: ££
Woodlands
Take a moonlit walk under the Stars
Given Singapore’s blistering weather, a trip to the zoo is most appealing after dusk. Enter the Night Safari, the world’s first safari park for nocturnal animals, where 2,500 animals roam over 86 acres of lush rainforest. The park is best explored on foot via the four walking trails, although a 35-minute tram ride with live commentary is also available.
Insider’s tip: Catch the special Thumbuakar performance featuring pyro warriors in tribal costumes performing with dance and stunning pyrotechnic displays against the twilight sky.
Contact: 00 65 6269 3411; nightsafari.com.sg
Opening times: Daily, 7.30pm-12am
Nearest metro: Woodlands MRT
Prices: ££
Take a cruise through the animal kingdom
Sharing the expansive grounds of the Singapore Zoological Gardens and the Night Safari, Asia’s first and only river-themed wildlife park, River Safari, showcases 6,000 aquatic and terrestrial animals via eight river habitats. A highlight is the lush Giant Panda Forest, Southeast Asia’s largest panda exhibit. You will also find the world’s largest freshwater aquarium exhibit at the Amazon Flooded Forest.
Insider’s tip: Buy a ticket for the Amazon River Quest. Featuring over 30 wildlife species, the 10-minute reservoir cruise gives visitors a chance to spot animals living in the jungles of South America, such as jaguars and capybaras.
Contact: 00 65 6269 3411; riversafari.com.sg
Opening times: Daily, 10am-7pm
Nearest metro: Woodlands MRT
Prices: ££