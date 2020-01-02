16-year-old-kaylee-roberts-dies-of-flu-complications

January 2, 2020 | 3: 01pm

A 16-year-old Ohio girl died on New Year’s Eve after she came down with the flu and suffered complications, her family said.

Midpark High School junior Kaylee Roberts was first admitted to the hospital last week, news station WKBN reported.

The teen was released but returned to the hospital with complications from the illness, including pneumonia, and had a stroke, the report said.

Her family confirmed her death Tuesday on a GoFundMe page and called her an “intelligent young lady.”

“She was such a beautiful, caring, hardworking, and intelligent young lady,” the page said. “She had such an amazing kindness about her and cared so much for so many family and friends. Kaylee was an exceptional singer, animal lover, fashion trend setter, and a wonderful person and had a very bright future ahead.”

Berea City School District said that counseling will be available to students in the wake of Roberts’ death.

“Please keep Kaylee’s family and friends in your thoughts and prayers during this very difficult time,” the district said.