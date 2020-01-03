16-year-old-gang-raped-on-new-year’s-eve-in-gurugram’s-aravalli,-police-arrests-2-accused

Muzzafarpur Shelter Home Case: Watch a gang rape victim narrates her ordeal













A gang-rape case came to light with the onset of New Year when a 16-year-old girl was abducted and gang-raped by two persons during her visit to Aravalli mountain range with her friend on New Year’s eve. The incident took place near Kasan village in Manesar where the girl and her friend and climbed to reach a popular picnic spot for New Year celebrations.

According to the police officials, the couple were taking selfies when the two accused, Shravan Kumar and Nitesh Mishra reached the spot. The two started misbehaving with the girl and overpowered the boy when he was fighting back. While the boy was dragged by Mishra, Kumar dragged the teenage girl and raped her. Later, Kumar also raped the girl. After the incident, both the teenage boy and the girl called people for help who nabbed the accused and informed the police.

Police put accused behind bars

The two accused, Kumar and Mishra were produced before the court which sent them to judicial custody. According to the victims, the accused even made videos of the incident and threatened to upload clips on social media. The police did not find any videos of the incident on the phones of the accused. However, the police have sent their phones for further forensic examination to retrieve deleted items.