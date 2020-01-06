15-year-old-girl-pleads-guilty-to-mugging-opera-singer-katherine-jenkins

A 15-year-old girl has pleaded guilty to stealing an iPhone from opera singer Katherine Jenkins.

The teenager as charged with robbery and assault on a police officer after an incident in the London Borough of Kensington and Chelsea on December 4.

Jenkins, 39, was on her way to perform at a charity when she saw an elderly woman being attacked in King’s Road. After she stepped in to help, the singer was then mugged herself, her agent said.

An officer was assaulted during the incident but did not require hospital treatment.

The Welsh mezzo-soprano was in London to sing at the Henry van Straubenzee charity carol concert at St Luke’s Church in Chelsea. Jenkins still performed in the concert despite the incident as “she didn’t want to let the charity down”, her agent said.

“Katherine was in London to sing at the Henry van Straubenzee memorial charity carol concert at St Luke’s Church,” her agent explained after the incident.

“On her way to rehearsal she witnessed an older lady being viciously mugged and intervened to help. As a result of her stepping in, Katherine was then mugged herself.

“However she helped the police identify the perpetrator and the young woman was arrested shortly afterwards. Miraculously, Katherine still managed to perform at the concert as she didn’t want to let the charity down.”