15-year-old-girl-allegedly-gang-raped-inside-car-in-haryana

After raping the girl, the accused left her near a park. (Representational)

Chandigarh:

A 15-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by two men in a moving car in Haryana’s Panipat, the police said on Saturday.

The girl, a class 11 student, was found unconscious near a park and later admitted to a private hospital in Chandigarh.

Superintendent of Police Sumit Kumar said the accused have been arrested and the car used in the crime seized.

The girl did not return home after attending a tuition class on Friday. Late in the evening, her family came to know that she was lying unconscious.

The police said that one of the accused knew her and had called her near the crime scene to celebrate a birthday. Four men, who were drinking in a car, forced her to consume alcohol and she fainted. She was then raped by two men.

After raping the girl, the accused left her near the park where her scooter was parked.