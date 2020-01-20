15-year-old-coco-gauff-reacts-to-knocking-venus-williams-out-of-australian-open

Coco Gauff once again knocked Venus Williams out of a Grand Slam in the first round as she saw off the veteran American in straight sets at the Australian Open on Monday.

The 15-year-old tennis sensation announced herself last summer when she beat Venus in the opening round at Wimbledon, going on to make the fourth round before losing to eventual champion Simona Halep.

Her rematch with Venus in Melbourne was one of the stand-out ties in the opening round of matches and once again it was the teenager who prevailed.

Just as she did at Wimbledon, Gauff showed her prodigious talent to win in straight sets 7-6 (7-5) 6-3 in a dominant display.

Speaking on court afterwards, she said: ‘I just want to say thank you guys so much, you were chanting my name and I only thought that would happen at the US Open, so it means a lot!

‘That was really difficult. She (Williams) played really well and I was really nervous for today’s match.

MOOD😊 pic.twitter.com/rcl6nEoUGo — Coco Gauff (@CocoGauff) January 20, 2020

‘I was a bit shocked when I saw the draw, but glad I was able to get through it. I am feeling great. I really like this court and really like this crowd.’

Next up, Gauff will play Romania’s Sorana Cirstea in the second round, who is ranked number 74 in the world.

Elsewhere, reigning champion Naomi Osaka won her opening match in very comfortable fashion, beating Marie Bouzkova, while Venus’ sister Serena served nine aces as she blew away Anastasia Potapova in straight sets.





