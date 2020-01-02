15-can’t-miss-concerts-in-boston-this-january

Some of hip-hop’s most celebrated names and an annual local music experiment lead the way for live music here in Boston in January.

Check out the following can’t-miss concerts this month.

Hip-hop heavy hitters

50 Cent



It’s been almost two decades since the release of 50 Cent’s breakout album, “Get Rich or Die Tryin’,” but that record alone had enough fuel to keep the rapper as one of hip-hop’s most notable names. Making a rare live appearance in Boston, 50 will perform for a special evening at Big Night Live. (Sunday, Jan. 5 at 9 p.m.; Big Night Live, Boston; $29.50-$49.50; 18 ; tickets available here)

Lil B



Bay Area rapper and Internet guru Lil B, known widely to followers as The BasedGod, is a bit of a hip-hop renaissance man, releasing six albums, a self-help book, two apps, and guest speaking at places like MIT. He rarely tours, but he’ll make an intimate appearance at ONCE Somerville. (Friday, Jan. 17 at 7 p.m.; ONCE Ballroom, Somerville; $20; all ages; tickets available here)

Method Man and Redman



Wu-Tang Clan and Def Squad’s notable MC’s, Method Man and Redman have been collaborating for years, releasing three albums together, hosting a TV show for a brief period, and starring in the cult classic “How High.” Returning to the stage for a handful of gigs, the two rappers will appear at Big Night Live. (Sunday, Jan. 19 at 9 p.m.; Big Night Live, Boston; $29.50; 21 ; tickets available here)

Snoop Dogg



The Doggfather has had an illustrious career, from early collaborations with Dr. Dre to later collaborations with Martha Stewart. He’ll bring his I Wanna Thank Me Tour to House of Blues in support of his 2019 album of the same name. (Monday, Jan. 20 at 7 p.m.; House of Blues, Boston; $59.75-$89.75; all ages; tickets available here)

Atmosphere



Minneapolis indie hip-hop duo Atmosphere released “Whenever,” its eighth studio album, in December. Rapper Slug and producer Ant bring more than two decades of material with them as they tour through House of Blues along with fellow Minnesota rhymer The Lioness, St. Paul songwriter Nikki Jean, and DJ Keezy spinning between sets. (Tuesday, Jan. 21 at 7 p.m.; House of Blues, Boston; $25-$45; all ages; with The Lioness, Nikki Jean, DJ Keezy; tickets available here)

Listen local

One Night Band



Forty local musicians are divided into five bands on a Saturday morning. By that evening, each new group will perform three originals and a cover to perform in front of a live audience. See how these musicians handle the challenge as One Night Band returns to The Sinclair, with proceeds going to local music education nonprofit Zumix. (Saturday, Jan. 11 at 8 p.m.; The Sinclair, Cambridge; $15; all ages; tickets available here)

Sidewalk Driver and Party Bois



A four-pack of Boston’s finest take the stage at The Sinclair for a big stage local bill to kick off the year. Glam-rock quintet Sidewalk Driver co-headlines with electropoppers Party Bois and kicking the evening off is soulful hip-hopper Cliff Notez and disco-fueled synth quartet Lifestyle. (Friday, Jan 31 at 8: 30 p.m.; The Sinclair, Cambridge; $15-$20; 18 ; with Cliff Notez, Lifestyle; tickets available here)

Indie Rockers

Motion City Soundtrack



Minneapolis emo vets Motion City Soundtrack temporarily called it quits in 2016. Amidst the emo renaissance that rock music has experienced in recent years, however, it’s as good a time as any to hit the road again. The quintet will make its return to Boston with a show at House of Blues. (Monday, Jan. 6 at 7 p.m.; House of Blues, Boston; $32.50-$45; all ages; with The Sidekicks, A Great Big Pile of Leaves; tickets available here)

Indigo De Souza



Asheville garage rocker Indigo De Souza made a splash in 2018 with their jangly debut “I Love My Mom.” At work on their follow-up, the band is headed out on a winter tour, stopping at Great Scott along with lo-fi southern rocker MJ Lenderman. (Thursday, Jan. 23 at 9 p.m.; Great Scott, Boston; $12; 18 ; with MJ Lenderman; tickets available here)

A bit bluesy

G. Love & Special Sauce



Funky Philly bluesman G. Love has been churning out feel-good records with his band Special Sauce since the early ’90s. The trio formed long ago in Cambridge, so any local gig feels like something of a homecoming. Catch the band’s debut at Big Night Live along with funk rock supergroup DJ Williams’ Shots Fired. (Friday, Jan. 24 at 7: 30 p.m.; Big Night Live, Boston; $32.50; 18 ; with DJ Williams’ Shots Fired; tickets available here)

Roomful of Blues



Providence swing revivalists Roomful of Blues has a legacy that extends back more than 50 years and has had a rotating cast of some of jazz and blues’ most coveted players. The big band will play an intimate set at the cozy City Winery. (Friday, Jan. 31 at 8 p.m.; City Winery, Boston; $25-$35; all ages; tickets available here)

Grace Potter



Soulful Vermont songwriter Grace Potter returned in 2019 with her first album in four years, October’s “Daylight.” The guitarist and Nocturnals frontwoman has always had a close relationship with Boston. She’ll keep the tradition going with a show at House of Blues. (Friday, Jan. 31 at 7 p.m.; House of Blues, Boston; $41-$55; all ages; with Devon Gilfillian; tickets available here)

Something to dance to

Deadmau5



Canadian electronic music stalwart Deadmau5 brings Cube V3, his immersive music and lights show, to Boston for four consecutive nights. Featuring guest vocalist Lights, the experience will find a home at House of Blues. (Wednesday, Jan. 15 at 7 p.m. to Saturday, Jan. 18 at 7 p.m.; House of Blues, Boston; $49.50-$65; 18 ; tickets available here)

Greensky Bluegrass



Michigan jamgrass quintet Greensky Bluegrass are some of the most popular pickers on the scene these days. Powered by the release of 2019’s “All For Money,” the band will play House of Blues along with jam band supergroup Ghost Light. (Saturday, Jan 25 at 7 p.m.; House of Blues, Boston; $29.50-$40; all ages; with Ghost Light; tickets available here)

Cory Wong



Funk guitarist Cory Wong is widely known for his work with soul collective Vulfpeck, and has quickly amassed a body of work on his own since releasing his debut in 2017. Fueled by the release of 2019’s “Motivational Music for the Syncopated Soul,” Wong will play The Paradise along with bassist Scott Mulvahill. (Tuesday, Jan. 28 at 7 p.m.; Paradise Rock Club, Boston; $25; 18 ; with Scott Mulvahill; tickets available here)