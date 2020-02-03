15-best-2020-super-bowl-ads:-from-maisie-williams-singing-frozen-to-chrissy-teigen-and-john-legend

The hottest luxury and A List news

Sunday night’s Super Bowl saw the Kansas City Chiefs triumph for the first time in 50 years and J.Lo and Shakira bring the house down with a barnstorming halftime show.

But with nearly 100 million people tuning in to watch, the Super Bowl is also one of the most lucrative advertising opportunities of the year.

Brands pulled out all the stops to grab the attention of viewers nipping away to grab a beer during the break, spending big on celebrity talent, special effects and creative scripting.

Here’s a round-up of the ones which got everyone talking.

Maisie Williams sings ‘Let it Go’ from Frozen for Audi

The Game of Thrones star was filmed in a traffic jam transcending the road rage around her with the cartoon musical hit.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend hit a lavish party for Genesis

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend were a comedy double act for the new Genesis SUV advert, hitting up a lavish but dull party to introduce ‘new luxury.’

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi do Amazon Alexa

The talk show host and her wife also teamed up for a Super Bowl commercial which saw them imagine what people did before Alexa, featuring an array of historical characters firing requests at their servants. The advert was debuted on The Ellen Show.

Tom Brady teases fans with ‘retirement’ announcement for Hulu

“Me? I’m not going anywhere” – longtime NFL star Tom Brady pretended to announce his retirement, before switching gears to plug streaming service Hulu.

Lil Nas X and Sam Elliott duel for Doritos

The ‘Old Town Road’ star brought his signature moves in a cowboy fast draw against Sam Elliott that turned into a dance-off. Genius.

Bill Murray recreates Groundhog Day for Jeep

Fans of Murray were delighted to see the star reprise his iconic 1993 movie role – even if it was in the name of selling cars.

Jimmy Fallon works out with John Cena for Michelob ULTRA beer

Fallon fell a little behind his stacked commercial co-star.

Tracee Ellis Ross does The Shining with Bryan Cranston for Mountain Dew

Recreating the “Here’s Johnny!” moment from The Shining, Cranston was seen hacking his way into Tracee Ellis Ross’ bedroom and later dressed as a little girl ghost twin.

Jason Momoa loses muscle for Rocket Mortgage

In an advert you won’t be able to unsee, Momoa is seen shedding his muscles like pieces of clothing and losing his hair.

A man remembers moments with his wife using Google Assistant

In a moving commercial, an old man is heard speaking into his Google Assistant asking for memories of his wife Loretta.

Chris Evans, Rachel Dratch and John Kransinski show off their best Boston accents for Hyundai ‘Smaht Pahk’

“Paaahkt it.”

The idea of a ‘typical American’ is explored for Budweiser

The drinks brand took stereotypes about Americans and flipped them on their heads, telling viewers to “show them what typical can do.”

J.Lo, Arod, DJ Khaled, Pittbull and Steven Van Zandt appear in Hard Rock ad

In a superb ensemble effort, halftime star Jennifer Lopez was seen doing an action movie chase for her Super Bowl cup.

Martin Scorsese and Jonah Hill reunite for Coca-Cola

Scorsese is pictured texting Jonah Hill from a party, which the latter eventually joins after picking himself up with a Coca-Cola.

MC Hammer returns for Cheetos Popcorn

A man finds a nifty new way to get out of any and every job with Cheetos dust on his fingers – as MC Hammer pops up in every scene with his runaway hit ‘Can’t Touch This.’