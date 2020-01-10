15-amazing-things-to-see-and-do-in-perth

Perth city is full of things you don’t expect to find – so long as you know where to look. There’s a 750 year old boab tree that is expected to live to be 2000. There are friendly kangaroos on an island beside the CBD. And there’s a rooftop cinema hidden atop a carpark. Many of Perth’s most enjoyable pursuits are found outdoors, be it strolling through native bushland, joining an urban walking tour, cruising the Swan River or meeting famous, fuzzy quokkas who’ll smile for Rottnest Island selfie with you. Allocate a few days in Perth and use the following as your hit list for the best things to do.
Contents
- 1 City Centre
- 1.1 Float down the river on a cruise
- 1.2 Go bush while you’re still in the city
- 1.3 See the city with a local
- 1.4 Spy friendly kangaroos
- 1.5 While away a few hours at Cathedral Square
- 1.6 Get your art fix
- 1.7 Stroll through Elizabeth Quay
- 1.8 Shop produce like a local
- 1.9 Watch cult films on a rooftop
- 1.10 Discover the city’s arty alleys
- 1.11 Feast on street food
- 2 Fremantle
- 3 Rottnest Island
- 4 Swan Valley
City Centre
Float down the river on a cruise
The best way to ogle Perth’s astonishing wealth is via the Captain Cook Cruises half-day Swan River ferry trip. Boats stream lazily past mega-mansions – that of Australia’s richest woman, mining magnate Gina Rinehart, is usually pointed out. Did you know Perth is home to more self-made millionaires per capita than anywhere else in the world? As well as opulent mansions, look for dolphins playing in the waves.
Insider tip: I book friends on the one-way trip to Fremantle, getting off at the eclectic port town for a wander around before taking the train back to the city (or vice-versa). Sit on the right hand side of the ferry as you depart Perth city for the best views.
Contact: 00 61 8 9325 3341; captaincookcruises.com.au
Opening times: Perth office: Mon-Tue, 8am-5pm, Thur, 8am-5pm, Fri-Sat, 8am-7.30pm, Sun, 8am-5.30pm. Fremantle office: Mon-Thur, 6.45am-5pm, Fri-Sat, 6am-7pm. Fremantle Explorer tours (AUD40, including return journey) depart daily, 9.55am and 11.15am.
Nearest metro: Train to Elizabeth Quay station, walk to Barrack Street jetty
Price: ££
Go bush while you’re still in the city
A trip to Perth without visiting Kings Park and Botanic Garden is a bit like going to New York City and not wandering through Central Park. Perth’s patch of green is larger than its Big Apple equivalent. Don’t expect to see the fiery hues of autumnal leaves though – its native Australian bush is non-deciduous, boasting shades of khaki green year-round. Fraser Avenue, lined with white trunked, sky-scraping trees grants beautiful views of the city and Swan River.
Insider tip: Join locals picnicking around the war memorial’s manicured lawns and don’t miss the 750 year old boab tree. It travelled nearly 2,000 miles from its Kimberley home. Free, guided walks are a good way to look and learn.
Contact: 00 61 8 9480 3600; bgpa.wa.gov.au
Opening times: Constantly open
Nearest metro: Free bus to Fraser Avenue (37, 25, 103, Green CAT)
Price: Free
See the city with a local
Engaging, informative, fun walking tours are hard to come by, so the Two Feet and a Heartbeat tours, set up by two local guys, won me over. The guides are full bottle on new bar openings, urban developments and local history – even locals learn things. I rate their historical tour of Perth. Called the Coffee, Culture and Art tour, it weaves in street art, laneways, heritage buildings and secret gardens.
Insider tip: If you’re portside, the Fremantle Convicts and Colonials tour stops at stacks of swashbuckling, historical venues including its Unesco World Heritage listed prison. From the city centre, The Fromage Walking Tour indulges all things cheesy, kicking off at an atmospheric, family-owned spice and dry goods store.
Contact: 00 61 1800 459 388; twofeet.com.au
Opening times: Daily, tour times vary
Nearest metro: Perth Central Train Station
Price: ££
Spy friendly kangaroos
You don’t have to go far to find kangaroos in Perth. A collective of female roos reside on Heirisson Island, an oval of land in the middle of the Swan River at the eastern end of the city centre. Yet most locals aren’t even aware they’re there. Accessed via The Causeway bridge, their fenced sanctuary is on the isle’s south-western side.
Insider tip: If you go early in the day, or around sunset, you’re almost guaranteed to spot them grazing in the wetlands or grasses. They’re friendly, so you can gently approach them – some don’t mind being patted and are happy to be photographed.
Contact: parks.dpaw.wa.gov.au/site/heirisson-island
Opening times: Always open
Price: Free
While away a few hours at Cathedral Square
Cathedral Square is my favourite Perth precinct. There’s the City of Perth Library, St Georges Cathedral, the elegant COMO The Treasury hotel, and a mass of bars and restaurants. I order sharp Italian fare at Post, playful sharing dishes in Petition Kitchen and volunteer for mouth burn from Long Chim Perth’s Thai street food. Petition Beer Corner is a lively craft beer hub. Expensive fine-dining Wildflower nails West Australian indigenous flavours.
Insider tip: Order the cold brew martini at Halford Bar, a sultry, velvet rich bolthole hidden in a basement opposite the library. The cocktail has got a spicy ginger twist that sets it apart.
Contact: cathedralsquare.com.au
Opening times: Various
Nearest metro: Bus to St Georges Terrace (multiple services); train to Perth central station
Price: £-£££
Get your art fix
There’s an awful lot jammed into the Perth Cultural Centre: cafés attract hungry urbanites, while the state history museum (under construction until 2020) and Art Gallery of Western Australia act as bookends. Down the painted stairs is PICA, The Perth Institute of Contemporary Arts, which is worth a look. The space is serviced with free Wi-Fi and leads to Perth’s Central Train Station.
Insider tip: Across from the gallery is the Urban Orchard, a city garden of leafy greens, herbs and more, that everyone can pick and eat. It often hosts night markets and events, as well as a lively alfresco bar during festival season (January-March).
Contact: perthculturalcentre.com.au
Opening times: Always open; Art Gallery, Wed-Mon, 10am-5pm
Nearest metro: Train to Perth Central Train Station or bus to William Street (Blue CAT)
Price: Free
Stroll through Elizabeth Quay
Named after Her Royal Highness, the Queen, the $440M riverside entertainment area of Elizabeth Quay includes a water fountain park lined with palm trees, 1.5km of riverside walkways, a ribbon-like pedestrian bridge, short-stay boat moorings and a playground. Treat yourself to a scoop at Gusto Gelato or head to tri-level tapas bar The Reveley by sunset –level two does relaxed fine dining with wrap-around city views.
Insider tip: For something different, Little Ferry Company’s cute, electric water taxis can take you on an river exploration of the indigenous Whadjuk people’s culture, with commentary, a simple sightseeing loop, or even a twilight cruise.
Contact: mra.wa.gov.au
Nearest metro: Train to Elizabeth Quay Station; bus to Elizabeth Quay Bus Station
Price: Free-££
Shop produce like a local
Craving crisp lettuce? Eager for just picked apples? Searching for nitrate-free bacon? More than 45 stalls at Mt Claremont Farmers’ Market are manned by those who grow the produce and make the goods. The offering extends beyond fruit and veg, seafood and meats to artisan cheeses, handmade breads, French pastries and cut flowers. The lettuce truck, which always sells out early, also has masses of fresh herbs. If you’re in town at Christmas time, the Perth Hills stonefruit is particularly good.
Insider tip: Arrive close to opening for the best produce and grab breakfast while you’re there.
Contact: mtclaremontfarmersmarket.com.au
Opening times: Year round, every Sat, 7.30am-11.30am
Price: £
Watch cult films on a rooftop
I love shooting six floors up to a land of astro turf, retro caravans, palm trees and garlands of lights. Rooftop Movies affords excellent views of the city by night and a luscious dive into cult classic films – think Grease, North by Northwest, The Big Lebowski and Dirty Dancing. They also screen recent releases and box office hits as well as niche and indie flicks.
Insider tip: The entry is well hidden; if you’re not driving into the Roe Street car park, pedestrian access is off James Street, the colourful, somewhat bombastic entertainment drag in Northbridge. Go down the white corridor and look for the two lifts on the right.
Contact: rooftopmovies.com.au
Opening times: Oct-Apr, Tue-Sun, 6pm-11pm
Nearest metro: Perth Central Train Station
Price: £
Discover the city’s arty alleys
Some of the world’s most respected street artists have been engaged to colour Perth’s laneway walls and nondescript buildings. Through the annual Public program, hundreds of local and international artists have had their way with the city’s overlooked and forgotten spaces, breathing life into shadowy spots and adding a much-needed layer of grit to Perth’s polished surfaces.
Insider tip: The murals, by big names such as Belgium’s Roa, Milo Manara from Italy and Maya Hayuk from the United States as well as local star, Stormie Mills, are best seen on foot, with the help of this free map.
Contact: streetsofperthwa.com/map
Opening times: Always open
Price: Free
Feast on street food
Each Monday, dozens of food trucks park along Beaufort Street at the Inglewood Monday Night Market, a 10-minute drive north-east of the city centre. For locals, it’s a fun, convivial event that gets them out of cooking, while for travellers, it’s a window into local life and an antidote to the many restaurant closures on a Monday. Head to the strip between Eighth and Eleventh Avenue, where the trucks cluster.
Insider tip: Expect to pay about AU$10-AU$15 (£5-£8) for a street food feed, plus a few gold coins for the buskers, who add to the ambience.
Contact: Facebook page
Opening times: Sept-Apr, every Mon, 6pm-9.30pm
Price: £
Fremantle
Browse for souvenirs
At least 150 stalls are crammed into the cream stone Victorian building of Freemantle Markets, constructed in 1897. It’s a microcosm of Fremantle: historic bones, arty, hippie interior, and a happy heart of noise and colour. You could easily spend hours rubbing handwoven cotton towels between your fingers, gazing at multi-coloured plastic chandeliers and wondering how you could fit a large print of a WA beach into your suitcase. And that’s before you’ve even reached The Yard, where street food sizzles, coffee froths and fresh produce shines.
Insider tip: Visit just before closing time for heavily discounted fruit and vegetables sold in exuberant fashion.
Contact: 00 61 8 9335 2515; fremantlemarkets.com.au
Opening times: Hall: Fri, 9am-8pm; Sat-Sun, 9am-6pm (and Mon bank holidays). Yard: Fri, 8am-8pm, Sat-Sun (and Mon bank holidays) 8am-6pm
Nearest metro: Fremantle line
Price: Free
Spend a moment with Bon Scott
Pay your respects to the late Bon Scott, known for his brief but bright spark as the raging lead singer of AC/DC. The cheeky Fremantle lad, who called the port town home from the age of 10, is characterised in a bronze sculpture, microphone in hand. Find it near the Shipwreck Galleries, which you can visit for free to see the recovered remains of Dutch vessels that traced WA’s coastline hundreds of years ago.
Insider tip: It’s also across the road from local microbrewery, Little Creatures, where you can do a free tasting. Bon would like that.
Contact: monumentaustralia.org.au
Opening times: Always open
Price: Free
Rottnest Island
Escape to a nearby island
Perth is lucky to have a holiday island – Rottnest Island – just 12 miles away. Rotto, as locals call it, is car free; get around on bikes hireable on the island, or when you book your ferry ticket. Cycle between 63 sandy beaches, some with great snorkelling, join free tours given by yellow t-shirt wearing volunteers, visit historic buildings and snap selfie stars, the furry quokkas.
Insider tip: Day trip fares are cheapest on Tuesdays (from AU$39/£21). Depart from Barrack Street jetty in the city centre for a scenic cruise of the Swan River. Otherwise, go from Fremantle’s B Shed, left of Fremantle train station. Rous Head port has car parking.
Contact: 00 61 8 9432 9111; rottnestisland.com
Nearest metro: Ferry to Rottnest Island
Price: £-£££
Swan Valley
Savour Aussie wine
The Swan Valley is the oldest wine region in Western Australia; it is celebrating 185 years of winemaking in 2019. It’s also the city’s nearest wine region, a 35-minute drive from the centre. A self-drive day trip following the 20-mile Swan Valley Food and Wine Trail (map available at the Swan Valley Visitor Centre) will take you from wineries to chocolatiers, breweries, farms and wildlife parks. Kick off at Taylor’s Art and Coffee House for an excellent breakfast (order the “eggs fabulosa”), then head to Mandoon Estate for a tasting.
Insider tip: If wine isn’t really your thing, then there’s also a Swan Valley Cider and Ale Trail.
Contact: 00 61 8 9379 9400; swanvalley.com.au
Opening times: Various
Price: £