15-amazing-things-to-do-in-beijing,-from-helicopter-rides-to-palace-picnics

Thanks to the 24 emperors who have called Beijing home since the Ming Dynasty, there are more things to do in the capital than any other Chinese city. The Forbidden City, the world’s largest palace complex, is just the start. Throw in the Summer Palace, the cosmologically aligned Temple of Heaven, the magisterial Drum and Bell Towers, the pleasure lakes of Beihai and Shichahai, and protecting it all from the barbarians beyond, the Great Wall snaking through the city’s northern mountains. Since 1949 you can add Tiananmen Square, the Great Hall of the People, and umpteen other socialist monuments.

Dongcheng

Walk the walls of the Forbidden City

Since 2015, sections of the Forbidden City’s eight-meter-high perimeter wall have been open to the public, offering a panoramic perspective on the world’s largest palace complex. So large, in fact, that once off-limits sections are coming online every year in a huge renovation drive, including a subterranean chamber used to store ice for the Imperial family, which is now home to a café.

Insider tip: You can also climb the Tiananmen (Heavenly Peace) Gate itself for views south over the square. You’ll need to buy a separate ticket from the northeast side of the gate.