14-best-camel-coats

There’s a reason why camel coats play a key part in both the Duchess of Cambridge and Meghan Markle’s wardrobe.

The perennially chic fashion staple is a cornerstone for any smart or casual wardrobe with the ability to be worn with anything at any occasion for instant polish.

You really can’t underestimate its power to make you look chic in three seconds flat. The reliable outerwear ensures you look put together even when worn over your pyjamas as you’re running to the corner shop to buy chocolate on a hungover Sunday morning. No, we’ve never done that either.

While the word beige may fill you with instant sartorial boredom, camel maintains a certain charm as a hero for power dressing. As we’re all doing our best to form more eco-conscious shopping practices, savvy purchases – like that of the versatile camel coat – is a step in the right direction.

You can shop classic silhouettes that will become investment pieces you will wear year after year, or trend-led variations. They also vary in fit, oversized or cinched with a belt, length and double or single breasted but always with enduring appeal.

Shop our favourite takes on the camel coats from the high street to high end.

Belted wool coat

Whether you are wearing it open or cinched with the adjustable belt, this universally flattering coat will form the basis of your cold weather wardrobe. It has a long length design with a wool-blend fabrication and double breasted fastening.

£139.99 | Mango | Buy it now

Rejina Pyo Joanna cotton-gabardine trench coat

London-based designer Rejina Pyo takes a contemporary approach to the classic camel coat with this trench. Taking you from the office to the pub, it has a boxy fit that can be dressed up and down depending on the occasion. It is crafted from cotton and has a chic checked lining.

£695 | Net-A-Porter | Buy it now

ASOS DESIGN contrast stitch coat

Even with a neutral colourway like camel, this coat still packs a punch. The statement-making piece takes a unique approach to its belting with a side buckle fastening, oversized fit and the added embellishment of balloon sleeves.

£75 | ASOS | Buy it now

Camel Double Breasted Coat

This classic camel coat will be that expensive-looking piece that you come back to year after year. The reliable wardrobe staple is embellished with a button fastening and front pockets but remains versatile enough to be paired with just about anything.

£69 | Topshop | Buy it now

Classic Long Wool Coat

We may have just found a conclusion to your enduring search for the ‘perfect’ work coat. Taking inspiration from men’s tailoring, this minimalistic iteration from Cos will help you nail power dressing. It is composed of a wool blend with a crossover design.

£180 | Cos | Buy it now

Oversized Alpaca Blend Coat

Layer up this winter in one of the chicest coats of the season. & Other Stories is always a reliable choice for trend-led pieces but this classic hero outerwear has won our hearts. It is composed of an alpaca-wool blend with a relaxed fit and the addition of a self-tie belt.

£175 | & Other Stories | Buy it now

Max Mara Manuela coat

The luxury Italian house Max Mara know a thing or two about heirloom outerwear, especially when it comes to our favourite camel coats. Set to stand the test of time, the Manuela is actually composed of camel hair giving it a cosy feel that will have your back throughout the winter.

£1,305 | Matches Fashion | Buy it now

Double-breasted overcoat beige

Giving us all the 80s power dressing feels with those exaggerated shoulders, this camel coat tows the line between effortless and polished fashion. It is made from a wool twill and has a double breasted fastening.

£700 | Acne Studios | Buy it now

Cashmere Trench Coat

No roundup of camel coats is complete without the definition of a British staple, a Burberry trench coat. This variation puts a cosy twist on the classic with a cashmere fabrication. It also has the signature check under the collar.

£2,190 | Burberry | Buy it now

The Italian ReWool Overcoat

Taking a sustainable approach to cold weather dressing, Everlane has crafted this camel coat from recycled Italian wool. The piece has a rounded silhouette, notched collar and an oversized fit.

£232 | Everlane | Buy it now

Masculine Coat

The cornerstone to your work-ready wear, Zara has got your covered with this menswear-inspired silhouette. This reliable outwear is composed of a wool-blend with front pocket additions.

£99.99 | Zara | Buy it now

Wool Blend Single Breasted Coat

Crafted from a wool-cashmere blend, this all-rounder coat from M&S has a flattering fit and a sharp cut to suit all occasions, set to keep you warm as you brave the British winter. The camel hue can be easily styled with a broad range of colours.

£149 | M&S | Buy it now

Classic double-breasted coat

Sitting just below the knee, this double-breasted camel coat from Monki has already proved to be a fan favourite among the street style set. There is also the always appreciated addition of an hidden interior pocket.

£65 | Monki | Buy it now

Totême Annecy oversized wool and cashmere-blend coat

When we spotted Camel Queen Rosie Huntington-Whitely wearing this Totême coat, we wanted to add it straight to basket. The luxe Scandi label’s Annecy silhouette is the perfect everyday coat to bring instant chicness to any look – be it smart or casual. It is composed from a wool and cashmere blend with wide lapels and an oversized fit.

£825 | Net-A-Porter | Buy it now

