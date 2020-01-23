130-people-every-day-register-a-complaint-over-state-of-northern-ireland-roads







Local resident Niall Addis at the Shore Road, Ballykinler

The shocking state of Northern Ireland’s roads can be revealed today – with more than 130 complaints made every day about the network on average.

One route in Co Down was reported to authorities 118 times in just one year.

In total, nearly 50,000 complaints were made about our roads in 2018/19, according to official figures.

Last year, the Northern Ireland Audit Office estimated the roads maintenance backlog at £1.2bn.

Sub-standard temporary repairs have been carried out because not enough money is available, the watchdog warned.

Now statistics obtained by this newspaper underline the extent of their poor condition.

A total of 49,542 complaints were made by motorists in the 12 months to last April about our roads, according to the Department for Infrastructure (DfI).