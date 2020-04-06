13-reasons-why-season-4-release-date-announced??-will-there-be-season-5??-check-out-more!!

13 reasons why is an American web series in the teen drama genre created by Brian Yorkey. It is inspired by the novel “Thirteen Reasons Why” written by writer Jay Asher. Widely accepted by the audience as well as the critics ,the show has won several awards and nominations for its remarkable performance.

When can we watch the next season?

There are no official confirmations regarding the release date. The first season was released on 31 March, 2017. The second season was released on 18 May,2018. Whereas, the third season was released on 23 August, 2019. Therefore, it is not possible to predict the release date as the previous seasons didn’t followed any pattern in releasing their next season. However, it is a sure guess that the next season will comprise of 13 episodes.

Is there a trailer??

Not one so far. Netflix released the trailers for previous seasons couple of weeks before the show released. So you can keep a close watch in the month just before the release date. Once we have the official release date can expect for the trailer.

Whom can we see in season 4??

We can expect the following characters to return in the next season. JanLuis Castellanos will join the cast as Diego Torres. We can also expect Dylan Minnette as Clay Jensen. Miles Heizer as Alex Standall. Christian Navarro as Tony Padilla. Devin Druid as Tyler Down, Ross Butler as Zach Dempsey. Amy Hargreaves as Lainie Jensen. Grace Saif as Ani Achola. Anne Winters as Chlöe Rice. Brandon Flynn as Justin Foley. Alisha Boe as Jessica Davis and Steven Weber as Gary Bolan.

Katherine Langford did not play as Hannah Baker in season three. But possibility still exists that she might turn up in scenes that shows flashbacks. Season three witnessed death of Bryce Walker but we can expect him to show up in the fourth season. We can also possibly anticipate for Derek Lukes’ guest appearance in the next season.

Conclusion

There has been no official announcements regarding the release date and official trailer of the next season. But it is for sure that the next in series will be the final season of the show. Hopefully, we can expect the next season to be the best in the series.