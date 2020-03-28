13 Reasons Why Season 4: Get the answers to all the Whys- Release date, cast and plot

Season 3 of 13 reasons why was released on the 24th of August this year and many people have benched through the controversial series already with the story primarily revolving around who killed Grass Walker. The reveal at the end surprised many people with who it turned out to be and also how the story panned out in general with Netflix already announcing that season 4 will be the final season.

WHAT IS SEASON 4 GOING TO BE ABOUT?

With the end of season 3, showing us that Monty was framed for the murder of Bryce. Everything seemed as though it’s been resolved. However, Winston made a last-minute appearance and stated how he was with Monty the night the Bryce was killed, in turn, prove an alibi. So the new story might be surrounding that issue and around the coverup of Alex.



Definitely, season 4 will be an interesting storyline. Over the past two seasons, many have grown to love Tyler and it would be a shame to see the character that’s come such a long way after go back to almost where it started. Other than the plot, some new characters might also be added to add value to show and vital to certain parts of the story.

THE CAST

Possibility is, the majority of the cast will be returning to season 4 of the show, especially considering that their storylines that need to be picked up on. Obviously, the character Bryce has been killed. So, Justin Prentiss may only return through flashbacks. Monty was also killed in the show, meaning that Timothy Grendierus won’t be reprising his role. Other than that, all the main characters will be coming back in season 4.

THE RELEASE DATE

The release date of season 4 is currently unknown, but we know that season 4 will be the final chapter of 13 reasons why.