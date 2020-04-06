13-reasons-why-season-3-ending-explained:-what-will-happen-in-season-4?-will-bryce-walker-be-the-narrator?-check-out-all-details-here.

WHAT HAPPENED IN SEASON 3?

Season 3 is heavy and messy. It seems like Liberty High is never free from controversies. The issues just keep piling up with every passing season. Season 3 has every fathomable issue in it- illegal migration, assault, teenage pregnancy, substance abuse, violence, homosexuality, all of it!

The trailer speaks for itself- Bryce is dead but God knows who killed him, Ani, a new nosey character is introduced who is basically the narrator in Season 3, Jessica is found revolting mostly, something is definitely brewing between Chloe and Zach, secrets are oozing out! However, there’s more than what meets the eye. There are puzzles beyond the trailer.



Too many bones inside the closet!

Mrs Baker is back in town just after Bryce’s death and people suspect that she’s the one who has murdered Hannah’s rapist, Bryce Walker. But nope, she ain’t the one!



The Sheriff interrogates each and every suspect (almost the entire Liberty High!)



Every episode keeps on adding a new dimension to the story and keeps on shifting the radar of suspicion from one character to another.

WHAT TO EXPECT FROM SEASON 4 & WHO WILL NARRATE THIS TIME?

Montgomery had to bear the brunt. Although he was innocent, Monty was knocked off in the jail. So, Monty is not coming back. But considering the last episode where Winston finds out about how Alex and team framed Monty, there is a good possibility that Winston might spill the beans and expose them all!



Hopefully, we will also see some new faces.



As war as narration is concerned, we are expecting Byrce to be the narrator this time explaining his side of the story via flashbacks in Season 4.

The release date for Season 4 hasn’t been confirmed yet so we’re hoping for a release at the end of 2020 or maybe the advent of 2021.