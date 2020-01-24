13-fantastic-things-to-do-in-york

With more attractions per square mile than any other destination in the UK, there’s always something exciting just around the corner in York. Our comprehensive guide to the city’s best sights, experiences and things to do takes you from the soaring York Minster, one of the biggest of its kind in Europe, to the newly refurbished Jorvik Viking Centre, impressive art galleries and walking tours highlighting the city’s history.



Get up close with the city’s historic Gothic heart

York Minster, a Gothic beauty, is the largest medieval cathedral in Northern Europe. From the Roman columns in the crypt to views of the city from its central tower, this is an awe-inspiring place. The jewel is the Great East Window, completed by John Thornton in 1408 and the earliest piece of named art in the country – it is the stained glass equivalent of the Sistine Chapel.