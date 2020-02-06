13-best-outdoor-benches-for-your-garden

There’s a style out there to suit every taste and garden, from Scandi-inspired rattan options at Graham & Green and modern-industrial concrete cool at Rust Collections, to elegant and timeless teak styles at Garden Trading and on-trend nautical options at Maisons du Monde.

Some outdoor benches fuse functionality with good looks, incorporating under-seat storage options for easy-access to blankets, books and cushions.

To keep your outdoor bench in tip-top condition, it’s always best to store it inside if possible during winter. If not, look for weather-resistant finishes and materials, like aluminium, powdercoated steel, acacia wood and teak, for a low or no-maintenance option.

Now, grab a glass of that rosé and let us introduce you to our roundup of best outdoor benches for your garden.

Aruba Solid Acacia and Taupe Cord Outdoor Storage Bench – Maisons du Monde

Create serious holiday vibes (hello, Mediterranean coastal retreat) with this wooden outdoor bench that features string under-seat storage boxes. Relax, put your feet up and soak up the sun knowing your books, magazines, hats and suncream are all stashed beneath you. Style it up with stripes, checks and rope floor lanterns for a nautical and very nice finish.

£324 | Maisons du Monde | Buy it now

Chastleton bench – Garden Trading

A modern take on a classic style, this bench from Garden Trading will add an elegant rustic charm to any garden. The perfect place to feel the sun on your face, it’s crafted with durable teak and made to last. If you don’t mind getting cosy, it will fit up to three people… or simply keep it all to yourself and your weekend newspapers.

£550 | Garden Trading | Buy it now

Xavier concrete outdoor dining bench – Rust Collections

Add some modern industrial swagger to your outdoor space with this cool concrete-top bench from Rust Collections. Finished with a UV-resistant wax that also boasts an on-trend matte look, it’s functional as well as fashionable. Pair it with the matching dining table for ultra-chic al fresco feasts, or use it alone for a stylish place to enjoy the view. When winter rolls around, move it indoors for extra seats at the table or an accent piece in the hallway or bedroom.

£450 | Rust Collections | Buy it now

Recycled teak garden bench – Maisons du Monde

Striking a perfect balance between rustic chic and contemporary design, this indoor/outdoor bench can be enjoyed all year round. Its classic A-frame style is crafted in forward-thinking FSC-certified wood, so you can sure you’re buying an eco-aware product. As soon as spring/summer sets in (yep, we’re all weather-watching), you can get outside and put your feet up. Matching dining table also available.

£432 | Maisons du Monde | Buy it now

Curved back flat arm 2 seat bench – Bramblecrest

Looking for a romantic love seat just for two? Call off the search. This timeless and traditional outdoor bench is the ideal spot to watch the sunset with a glass of wine. A gently curved slatted back offers comfortable support as you while away a beautiful, balmy evening.

£334 | Bamblecrest | Buy it now

Catania garden bench – Made

With powder-coated legs a weather-proof polywood slats, this nifty number is durable as well as sleek. Ideal for adding contemporary chic to any outdoor space, it also comes with a detachable cushion pad for comfy bottoms. If you want to make sure you’re sitting pretty this summer, it’s got you covered.

£199 | Made | Buy it now

Keter Montero wood look 3-seater outdoor garden furniture bench – Amazon

Are you a low-maintenance, fuss-free kind of person? This outdoor bench has got your name on it. Made with a Duotech wood effect, it’s durable, weather-proof, robust and even paintable if you wanted to put your own stamp on it. We love the sleek grey colour combo, though.

£149.99 | Amazon | Buy it now

Caroline garden storage bench – Robert Dyas

An outdoor bench that combines a pretty demeanour with practicality? Yes, please. This storage bench is the perfect place to store your blankets and cushions so you can enjoy a morning cuppa or evening cocktail in comfort -without having to move inside to get those snuggly supplies. Made with FSC-certified wood, this is a sustainable purchase that also comes with a 10-year guarantee. Impressive stuff.

£219.99 | Robert Dyas | Buy it now

Sjalland outdoor bench – Ikea

No-maintenance contemporary purse-pleasing = the holy grail of outdoor benches. This sleek-chic grey and white option from Ikea is handily made of rustproof aluminium and is also refreshingly lightweight, so you can chase the sun and easily change your mind about where you imbibe your morning caffeine fix. Who’s putting the kettle on?

£80 | Ikea | Buy it now

Salsa 2-seater garden sofa, Aegean ombre – John Lewis

Short on space? This bold, bright and beautiful outdoor bench-meets-sofa is ideal. It’s weather-resistant so you can leave it outside all year round, lightweight and easy-to-move, contemporary in design and vibrant. Green is the go-to colour of the year, and these aquamarine, forest, and sea-green shades are totally on-trend, giving rattan a thoroughly modern makeover. Pair with the matching table for a cosy outdoor retreat.

£120 | John Lewis | Buy it now

Hampstead rattan bench – Graham & Green

This rattan outdoor bench is one for all the Scandi-style lovers out there. Powder-coated steel legs add a touch of modern-industrial, too, while also being weather-resistant. The deep seat and curved arms create a comfortable cocoon that’s perfect stylish garden parties or peaceful moments alone.

£290 | Graham & Green | Buy it now

Applaro outdoor bench – Ikea

If you’re short on spends, but big on style, Ikea is always a good go-to for outdoor furniture. This brown wooden bench offers a classic cabin style that perfectly suits the garden, and can be dressed up with comfy rugs and ambient festoon lighting.

£45 | Ikea | Buy it now

Folding bistro bench – Garden Trading

Want a stylish seat retreat next to the pretty flower bed? Or do you have a small balcony that needs a practical-but-pretty seating option? This folding outdoor bench is perfect. The Provencal style is super-chic while the soft grey colour will blend into any setting, from a rambling country garden to a pretty town terrace.

Was £100, now £60 | Garden Trading | Buy it now

Verdict:

For its brilliant blend of style (nautical and nice), practicality (we’re looking at you, under-seat storage), and sustainability props (that’ll be the FSC-certified wood), we’d happily perch our posterior on the Aruba outdoor storage bench from Maisons du Monde every balmy evening. Bohemian rhapsody.

