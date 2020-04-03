1,209-new-covid-19-cases-in-illinois;-total-now-over-8k

by: WGN Web Desk

Posted: Apr 3, 2020 / 02: 43 PM CDT

/ Updated: Apr 3, 2020 / 02: 43 PM CDT

WATCH LIVE: Gov. JB Pritkzer gives daily update

CHICAGO — Illinois health officials announced 1,209 new cases of COVID-19 and 53 additional deaths.

On Friday, the Illinois Department of Public Health is reporting a total of 8,904 cases, including 210 deaths, in 64 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.

DeWitt, Effingham and Jersey counties are now reporting cases.

Popular

Latest News