12-soap-spoilers-pictures:-eastenders-revelation,-coronation-street-abuse-horror,-emmerdale-devastation,-hollyoaks-confrontation

There’s plenty of drama afloat in the soaps, as Louise Mitchell (Tilly Keeper) struggles to keep shtum about her involvement in Keanu Taylor’s (Danny Walters) supposed death in EastEnders, and Geoff Metcalfe (Ian Bartholomew) manipulates Yasmeen Nazir (Shelley King) in Coronation Street once more.

Meanwhile, Aaron Dingle (Danny Miller) is left broken in Emmerdale, and Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) faces off with returnee Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) in Hollyoaks.

EastEnders

Bex grows worried for Louise’s well-being and thus relays her fears to Lisa. Meanwhile, Martin orders Ben to keep Louise in check, and thus he issues her a stern warning. Wracked with guilt, Louise reveals all to Lisa about how Keanu’s dead — and she’s responsible. Lisa goes to Phil for help, which results in him learning that Martin was the man who disposed of Keanu, but he reveals to Lisa that Louise is telling the truth — which results in Lisa exploding at him.

Mick confronts Linda about her New Year’s Eve hotel booking, and makes an accusation which leaves her horrified — but she later learns from the hotel that she went with a man.

The police arrive at Karen’s to question her about Keanu, and — in spite of her playing it all down — they arrive at Phil’s.

Coronation Street

As Geoff berates his wife, Cathy returns to collect her bag and overhears what he’s said, before she hurries out. Worried about her mate, she confides in Brian. As Brian expresses concern for Yasmeen, Geoff manipulates the situation and thus makes out that Yasmeen is an alcoholic. Brian assumes that Cathy gave him the black eye, and Geoff does little to convince him otherwise.

Nina panics over her coursework, aand thus Roy returns with Hayley’s sewing machine in hand, and Nina’s touched. Roy opens up about Hayley, and the pair bond as a result.

Kel agrees to give ‘Alfie’ a lesson in DJ coaching. Paul learns of Bernie’s plan to expose Kel, and insists on going with her. Bernie hosts a live feed via her camera phone, and speaks to the viewer about how she’s going to entrap paedophile Kel. Kel spots her and runs off, but Paul, Gemma and Billy run after him

Emmerdale

Pete informs Aaron that Rebecca refuses to let Seb come to visit again, and thus he’s left devastated as a result. He heads to the bars in an attempt to drown his sorrows, and he ends up hooking up with two men he’s only just met and heads back to theirs for a party.

Jai becomes incredibly stressed, and — with the pressures piling on — he pulls an all-nighter, and ends up making a call to a pizza delivery service for a special order. When the food arrives, Jai is on edge in Graham’s company — and the reason soon comes to light, as the pizza box contains a bag of drugs.

Rhona clashes with Marlon once more when she realises that Leo’s passport isn’t where she thought it was. As a result, she decides that she wants to leave on Monday and relays this information to Graham.

Hollyoaks

Sienna receives an anonymous message asking her to meet, and she shows up, as Warren reveals himself to her. Sienna’s outraged, but he stops her from lashing out by revealing that something has happened to Sebastian.

Scott distracts himself from thinking about Mitchell by planning Courtney and Jesse’s wedding with Azim, but sparks soon fly between the two as they share a kiss.

Diane prepares for Tony’s return, but informs Edward that they need to pretend as if nothing ever happened between them.





