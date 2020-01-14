12-soap-spoilers-pictures:-eastenders-reveal,-coronation-street-murder-horror,-emmerdale-whodunit,-hollyoaks-disappearance

The New Year has already brought with it plenty of drama in the world of soap, but this week brings with it the biggest and most explosive episodes of the year thus far, as Sharon Mitchell (Letitia Dean) discovers the shocking truth about Keanu Taylor (Danny Walters) in EastEnders, while Fiz Stape (Jennie McAlpine) violently lashes out at Jade Rowan (Lottie Henshall) in Coronation Street.

Meanwhile, Graham Foster (Andrew Scarborough) meets a brutal end in Emmerdale, and Jesse Donovan (Luke Jerdy) makes a shocking discovery on the day of his wedding to Courtney Campbell (Amy Conachan) in Hollyoaks.

EastEnders

A drunk Linda makes her way to the Prince Albert, and sees Sharon and the pair put the past behind them. However, as Sharon relays her worries about Keanu, a drunk Linda reveals that he’s still alive. Later in the week, Linda denies having any such knowledge, but when Sharon threatens to ask Martin, Linda reveals all.

Determined to get Louise away from the Square, Lisa reveals to Phil that she’s loving to Portugal with her daughter in tow — but Phil’s having none of it, as he’s adamant that Lou must remain close to him.

Linda is horrified when she realises she’s forgotten Mick’s birthday, and tries to arrange a surprise party. However, she’s struggling to cope and Mick later finds out that she’s been drinking.

Coronation Street

Hope goes missing and Fiz believes Jade to be responsible. However, the police search Jade’s place and there’s no sign of the young girl, so Fiz does some investigating of her own and discovers clothes, passports and one-way ferry tickets. Later, she returns home to find Jade alone and assumes the worst, so she picks up a chopping board and hits her over the head with it — leaving Jade out cold on the floor.

Chesney is horrified to find the word ‘paedo’ written on their window, but that’s the least of his worries, as it becomes clear that someone put a burning rag through their letterbox — and Gemma and the quads are inside. Abi races to the rescue with a fire-extinguisher in hand, and Chesney lets out his anger on Bernie and Paul.

Bethany’s gutted when Ray reveals he’s given Alya the manager’s job at the bistro. Confused about her career, she consults with Daniel who suggests she might be better off leaving the cobbles. He encourages her to spread her wings and go for what she wants, informing her that she should apply for a place on a creative writing course.

Emmerdale

Kim speaks with Graham, and — with the chemistry evident — she asks him if there’s a possibility that their relationship would be worth another shot. Graham gives her some hope, but it later comes to light that he was simply playing her, and thus she’s out for revenge as she makes it clear that she wants Graham dead.

Rhona drops Leo off with Marlon in the hopes that the two can spend some time together, as — unbeknown to Marlon — she’s leaving with Graham the following day. However, Rhona can’t go through with her plans in the way that they are, so she heads over to Marlon’s once more to discuss matters, but he ends up misreading the situation and tries to kiss her. Marlon learns of her and Graham’s plans and vows to stop Graham from taking his son away.

Vanessa and Charity have planned a secret wedding and they want everyone present, so Charity drags Ryan, Noah and Sarah home. However, Graham demands Ryan help him digitally procure more of Kim’s money, but when they young man refuses Graham locks him in. Charity’s fuming once she finds out, and vows revenge

Hollyoaks

Jesse and Courtney’s wedding day arrives, but Jesse gets more than he bargained for when he overhears James and Grace admitting to shooting Mercedes. During the ceremony, he promises to protect Courtney and Iona from darkness, but when Courtney awakes to prepare for their honeymoon, Jesse is nowhere to be seen.

Mitchell is devastated when he spots Azim kissing Scott, and he takes his anger out on Martine. Martine pleads with him to open up, and thus he comes out to her.

John Paul takes great delight in being back teaching at the school, and he tries to help Juliet. However, things grow awkward when James arrives at the school to take Juliet out to lunch, and the young girl puts two and two together — realising that her new teacher is the John Paul.





