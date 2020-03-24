12-remote-airbnbs-you-can-work-from-in-2020

If you’re starting to get cabin fever from social distancing, set your sights on these remote Airbnbs you can work from. With properties offering breakfast, fully equipped kitchens and an area for you to set up your laptop as well as open space for you to get fresh air, you’re all set for a productive and comfortable stay.

If you are practising social distancing or in self-isolation and still need to work, booking a remote Airbnb is a good way to remove yourself from being around other people.Social distancing means you are taking preventative measures to protect yourself from getting coronavirus. Self-isolation occurs when you have symptoms and have been in contact with someone who has either been tested or has received confirmation they have tested positive for coronavirus.If you are self-isolating, you must tell the Airbnb host when you book and have confirmation they are aware of this before you arrive at the property.Each Airbnb host is responsible for their property cleaning methods but are being encouraged by Airbnb to highlight enhanced cleaning methods in their listing.

Queensland

See our latest Airbnb deals

Was this content helpful to you?

Courtney Edwards is a graduate travel publisher at Finder. She has a Bachelor of Communication, majoring in journalism and sub-majoring in English at Western Sydney University. She discovered her love for travel while completing a semester abroad in England and travelling around Europe. Courtney is passionate about sharing her travel experiences and tips to ensure travellers know where to the find the best information and deals.